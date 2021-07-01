How to increase Synergy in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has released early access for its users. Players are eagerly waiting for an official release of the game's final version on all leading app stores. Currently, early access is only available for Android users on the Google Play Store.

Players who play daily with each other have a high synergy level. It helps them to understand each other's game styles more accurately. With the help of synergy, players can also unlock various achievements and titles. The titles can be displayed on a player's profile in the game.

This article discusses some tips on how to increase synergy in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Tips for increasing Synergy in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Play more matches with friends

Play more matches to increase synergy with friends

The best tip to increase synergy in the Battlegrounds Mobile India is to play more matches with your in-game friends. The more classic or arcade matches players play with their friends, it boosts their synergy level by up to 6 points per match. A player can gain a maximum of 35 synergy points per day.

2) Gift items to your friends

Gift items to friends to boost synergy level

The second tip to boost synergy with other in-game players in Battlegrounds Mobile India is to buy and send gifts to friends. There are lots of outfits and other items that players can gift to other players. Some of the attires are legendary, while some are rare or epic.

By gifting an item to a friend, players can increase their synergy level by up to 100 points. Here are the requirements for sending gifts to other players:

Be friends for more than 24 hours

Synergy must be above 20

The character level must be higher than 3.

3) Exchange BP daily with your friends

Gift BP to friends to get 2 synergy points

The last tip to increase synergy with your friends is by exchanging BP in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can send up to 50 BP daily with their friends and increase their synergy for free. By exchanging or gifting BP with friends, a player can boost their synergy level by 2 points.

