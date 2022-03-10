Best Android apps to earn BGMI UC for free in India (March 2022)

BGMI has emerged as one of the leading BR games on mobile phones. With millions of players playing the game daily, the use of the in-game currency known as Unknown Cash (UC) has increased massively. UC uses it to open crates, buy Royale Pass, draw Lucky Spins, and a lot more.

Since the UC bundles present in the in-game shop are priced highly, players have begun searching for apps to help them purchase UC for free. However, players must refrain from using fake apps that may lead to problems.

Which are the best Android apps to get free BGMI UC as of March 2022?

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is developed by the world's most trusted tech site, Google, making it a safe and reliable app for purchasing UC. Players need to complete a few easy surveys that appear on the app. These surveys will reward them with Google Play Credits which can be exchanged for money. The obtained money can further be exchanged for UC.

2) Rooter

Rooter was designed exclusively for Indian gamers. Although it made its way into the Indian market last year, its recent collaboration with Skyesports has made it an instant hit amongst BGMI players.

Players can earn free UC from the app easily. They will need to login using a Paytm registered number which will help them withdraw money from the app. To earn money, they must either complete surveys or stream their favorite games on the platform. They can use the withdrawn money to purchase UC.

3) Winzo

Winzo is a gaming app that has been popularized by the joint efforts of several famous Battlegrounds Mobile India partners and streamers. They even play games on Winzo during their live streams, proving the reliability and authenticity of the application. Players can use the app to enjoy and earn at the same time.

Along with BGMI, several games allow players to participate for free. The app provides a joining bonus that can be used to play games. Winning games will help players earn money that they can easily withdraw by linking their respective bank accounts with the application after completing the KYC.

Note: Players are requested to read the Terms and Conditions of the mentioned applications before making purchases. This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Srijan Sen