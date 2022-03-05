Best BGMI drop strategies to win more matches easily (March 2022)

Dropping into a proper drop city or compound helps BGMI users gather initial loot, which they can use later in matches en route to a Chicken Dinner. With the player base constantly increasing, which sees new gamers joining daily, it becomes necessary to get tutored to survive drop fights and progress further.

What are the different drop strategies that BGMI players can follow to win more?

1) Avoid landing in hot-drops

Several locations in each classic mode map in Battlegrounds Mobile India attract lots of players in the initial phases of matches. Thus, they turn into hot drops.

Although most of these locations contain great loot, those dropping here run the risk of engaging in drop fights with multiple squads and getting eliminated early from matches.

2) Try to land the fastest

The art of parachuting, when mastered, enables users to land the fastest in any drop location. This helps them gain an advantage over others as they can get hold of weapons faster and knock out airborne enemies.

Gamers can drop at the 750-meter mark in Erangel and Miramar, at the 680-meter mark in Vikendi and Sanhok, and at the 350-meter mark in Livik and Karakin to land the fastest in their desired drop locations.

3) Establish proper communication

Communication is key to success in any multiplayer game, and the same is applicable in the battle royale mode of BGMI. Since the "survival of the fittest" mode requires players to execute strategies, good calls and markers can help them locate enemies and understand their teammates' next move.

This will help them win 4v4 fights easily, which will, in turn, help them survive longer and win more matches.

4) Use 2 and 2 split

The use of the 2 and 2 split has been popularized by BGMI esports teams with such effectiveness that it is also used in classic mode matches.

This helps a squad have dual vision on lurking enemies, which allows them to damage opponents from two sides and provide cover fire to their teammates.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Which mobile games do you play the most? Tell us by participating in a short survey here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer