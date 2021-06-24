Best BGMI gyroscope sensitivity settings for bolt-action sniper rifles

Battlegrounds Mobile India (Early Access), popularly known as BGMI, can now be enjoyed by Android users around India. Unfortunately, iOS gamers have to wait for the release of the final version of the game in order to enjoy it.

BGMI has a good collection of weapons that players can pick from. In order to get the best performance from bolt-action snipers in BGMI, players can tweak their sensitivity settings.

There are some issues I find in beta version of BGMI,

*) Some arena maps are unable to play even after downloading them.

*) Ping goes higher in hanger map.

*) Gyroscope is glitching for sensitivity.

Hope you fix them soon#BGMI — Nihal (@Nihal24226672) June 22, 2021

Note: Some players are facing an issue with gyrocope sensitivity in BGMI. Players are hopeful that the developers will take due care of the situation.

Best gyroscope sensitivity settings for bolt-action sniper rifles in BGMI

Players can enable the gyroscope settings in BGMI for better performance from sniper rifles. With the help of an active gyroscope, players will not need to move their in-game character manually.

Best gyroscope settings for improving the performance of bolt-action rifles in BGMI

Gyroscopes help in improving the aim and recoil of snipers and other weapons in BGMI. Players can keep their gyroscope sensitivity settings in the following range for the best results in most cases:

Third-person with no scope: 250 to 300%

First-person with no scope: 280 to 300%

Red Dot sight, Holographic, Aim Assist: 250 to 300%

2x Scope: 200 to 250%

3x Scope: 150 to 200%

4x Scope, VSS: 75 to 100%

6x Scope: 50 to 80%

8x Scope: 50 to 75%

Players must note that simply changing their gyroscope settings will not be enough to get the most out of their gameplay and weapon performance. They must practice in the training grounds of BGMI and get used to the above sensitivity settings.

