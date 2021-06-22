How to generate cool names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in June 2021

The Early Access phase for Battlegrounds Mobile India was first accessible by players on June 17th. Ever since its release, this beta program has gained a massive fan base.

Players like to keep it fancy when it comes to their in-game and clan names in battle royale titles. Battlegrounds Mobile India is no exception, where they use stylish monikers to stand out from the crowd.

Also read: 50 best unique and stylish clan names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Customizing a name becomes a problem for many players as there are not enough symbols in Android and iOS keyboards. In this case, they can go to sites like nickfinder.com, fortnite.freefire-name.com, etc., to generate unique names or customize a preferred name.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) pre-registration and release on iOS still unclear, streamers share their predictions

Getting awesome names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

One such site, Nickfinder.com (Image via Pinterest)

Players need to go to any name generator website and type in the name of their choice. In nickfinder.com, they can head to the “Cool Text Generator” or “Nickname to symbols” section to enter the name of their preference.

Once uses have entered the name, the website will add symbols and use different fonts to customize it. If gamers do not have a particular moniker in mind, they can pick any one of the random names suggested by the site. Upon finding the perfect in-game name, they can copy it and head to Battlegrounds Mobile India to set their IGNs.

Players have an option to set their in-game name when they sign in to Battlegrounds Mobile India for the first time. They can change this moniker later if they are not happy with it. In that case, they have to purchase a rename card and then set a name of their choice.

Also read: 50 stylish and unique names for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ tips and tricks!

Edited by Ravi Iyer