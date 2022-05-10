Best BGMI sensitivity for no recoil with gyroscope controls (May 2022)

BGMI is played daily by millions of mobile gamers across the nation and thousands join every day, making the battle royale title one of the most popular games available in the Indian gaming market.

With an ever-increasing player base, the in-match lobbies have improved quality, with more players having a better skillset. As a result, many new players and amateurs have delved into the nitty-gritty of the game but overlooked the sensitivity settings.

Certain tweaks in the sensitivity settings can help players improve their aim and perform better in classics and custom matches in BGMI. While Camera and ADS sensitivity applies to all, proper gyroscope sensitivity settings can benefit players using gyroscope.

What best gyroscope sensitivity settings can BGMI players use for zero recoil sprays?

Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope stays in-built in most mobile phones nowadays. The sensor enables players to change their aim from one place to another by tilting their phones. This gives an advantage to BGMI users during combat in all ranges.

Searching for the best gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

Other sensitivity settings in BGMI that players can fix for improved gameplay

Camera sensitivity

Finding the ideal camera sensitivity in the game (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity can help gamers get a 360-degree view from their location using the eye button on the screen. It helps in spotting enemies quickly.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

ADS sensitivity

Tweaking ADS sensitivity according to the gyroscope sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity is an on-screen sensitivity that players can control through thumb movement. Those who play with the gyroscope turned on have lower ADS sensitivity than those who play without it.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

Note: The sensitivity settings mentioned in the article serve as a guide. Users are requested to visit the in-game training grounds and set up their sensitivity settings.

