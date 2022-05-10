Best BGMI sensitivity for no recoil with gyroscope controls (May 2022)

BGMI is played daily by millions of mobile gamers across the nation and thousands join every day, making the battle royale title one of the most popular games available in the Indian gaming market.
With an ever-increasing player base, the in-match lobbies have improved quality, with more players having a better skillset. As a result, many new players and amateurs have delved into the nitty-gritty of the game but overlooked the sensitivity settings.
Certain tweaks in the sensitivity settings can help players improve their aim and perform better in classics and custom matches in BGMI. While Camera and ADS sensitivity applies to all, proper gyroscope sensitivity settings can benefit players using gyroscope.
What best gyroscope sensitivity settings can BGMI players use for zero recoil sprays?
Gyroscope sensitivity
Gyroscope stays in-built in most mobile phones nowadays. The sensor enables players to change their aim from one place to another by tilting their phones. This gives an advantage to BGMI users during combat in all ranges.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent
- 2x Scope: 350-400 percent
- 3x Scope: 320-350 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent
- 6x Scope: 120-140 percent
Other sensitivity settings in BGMI that players can fix for improved gameplay
Camera sensitivity
Camera sensitivity can help gamers get a 360-degree view from their location using the eye button on the screen. It helps in spotting enemies quickly.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent
- 1st person No scope: 230-250 percent
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent
- 2x Scope: 33-45 percent
- 3x Scope: 34-45 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent
- 6x Scope: 19-24 percent
ADS sensitivity
ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity is an on-screen sensitivity that players can control through thumb movement. Those who play with the gyroscope turned on have lower ADS sensitivity than those who play without it.
- 3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent
- 1st Person No Scope: 105-110
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent
- 2x Scope: 3 percent
- 3x Scope: 24-28 percent
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent
- 6x Scope: 15-22 percent
Note: The sensitivity settings mentioned in the article serve as a guide. Users are requested to visit the in-game training grounds and set up their sensitivity settings.