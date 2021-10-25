BGMI is one of the leading titles in the battle royale genre. Players enjoy the ultimate survival gaming experience with real-life inspired weapons and other shooting mechanisms.

The M416 is one of the most used weapons for mid-range sprays in the game. Players can use scopes like 4x and 6x on M416 to wipe out an enemy team in mid-range with a good set of sensitivity settings. The game also offers players the option to convert 6x into 3x for better spray transfer.

In this article, we discuss the best BGMI sensitivity settings for 4x and 6x scope on M416.

BGMI sensitivity settings for 4X and 6X scope on M416

Camera sensitivity settings

Camera sensitivity settings for 4X and 6X scope on M416 (Image via Krafton)

The camera sensitivity settings help the player control the speed of their movement on their screen. The best camera sensitivity setting for a 4x to use on an M416 rifle is between the range of 10-20%. For players who use 6x, they can use 8-15% sensitivity.

Players can use the following sensitivity settings for other scopes and movements in BGMI:

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%

3x Scope: 15-25%.

8x Scope: 3-10%

ADS sensitivity settings

ADS sensitivity settings for 4X and 6X scope on M416 (Image via BGMI)

ADS sensitivity settings come in handy when the player uses a scope on his weapon or opens his ADS. These sensitivity settings are helpful for players who don't use the gyroscope to control recoil. The best sensitivity settings for 4x and 6x on the M416 are 25-30% and 18-23%, respectively.

Other sensitivity settings are discussed below:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

Gyro sensitivity settings for 4X and 6X scope on M416 (Image via BGMI)

Gyroscope is one of the best dynamics in BGMI. Players can significantly enhance their level of gameplay by enabling the gyro option. The recommended sensitivity settings for 4x and 6x to use the M416 assault rifle are between 210-280% and 190-250%.

Other settings include:

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

ADS gyro sensitivity settings for 4X and 6X scope on M416 (Image via BGMI)

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings work the same as the Gyroscope sensitivity settings. The only difference is that they are enabled when the player is shooting. Players can copy the following sensitivity settings for ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings for 4x, 6x, and other scopes to use with the M416 weapon:

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players should first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

