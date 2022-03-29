Best BGMI sensitivity settings to connect more headshots (March 2022)

Connecting headshots requires BGMI players to have proper aim and great control over recoil. Players with a higher headshot percentage have performed better over the seasons in the game, collecting more kills from each match.

Players often tend to overlook sensitivity settings while they stay busy finding the right scope and attachments for guns. However, a minor change in sensitivity settings can improve players' experience massively, helping them gain better control over guns.

Ideal sensitivity settings that BGMI players can set to connect more headshots

1) Camera Sensitivity

Tweaking Camera Sensitivity for hitting more headshots (Image via Krafton)

Camera Sensitivity refers to the on-screen sensitivity settings that help players get a 360-degree view of their surroundings using the eye button in BGMI.

Here's how to set up Camera Sensitivity in the game.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

Tweaking Aim Down Sight Sensitivity settings in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Aim Down Sight (ADS) Sensitivity refers to the sensitivity that requires players to use their thumb to control recoil during sprays. ADS Sensitivity works inversely proportional to Gyroscope Sensitivity.

Here's a look at the best ADS Sensitivity settings.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity and Gyroscope ADS Sensitivity (both are kept the same)

Every smartphone on the market comes with an in-built sensor known as the Gyroscope. It enables players to shift their aim from one target to another by tilting their phones in the direction of the desired target. Gyroscope also helps in reducing gun recoil considerably.

Here's a guide to Gyroscope Sensitivity in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

Note: This article serves as a guide and solely reflects the author's views. Players are requested to find their own sensitivity settings for the best experience.

Edited by Shaheen Banu