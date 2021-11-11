Best BGMI sensitivity settings for Gyroscope revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most played battle royale games across the country. The game requires good skills for a user to become a pro player.

Gamers get the option to make use of their smartphone's gyroscope sensor to aim and control recoil in the game. Most pro players use gyroscope sensitivity settings to improve their aim and close-combat skills.

This article discusses the sensitivity settings for gyroscope users in BGMI.

BGMI Sensitivity settings for Gyroscope

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

BGMI Gyroscope sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices (Image via Krafton)

Players can use the discussed gyroscope sensitivity settings as their primary sensitivities. These sensitivity settings will help players to improve their reflections as well as accuracy while shooting enemy players. They will need to tilt their device to control recoil and aim while using the gyroscope.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

BGMI ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices (Image via Krafton)

ADS Gyrscope sensitivity settings are the newly introduced sensitivity settings in BGMI. These sensitivity settings are activated when a player is shooting while using the gyroscope sensor on their smartphone.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Tips to master gyroscope sensitivity settings in BGMI:

1) Training ground:

The first tip to master gyroscope sensitivity settings in BGMI is to practice in the training grounds. Players can perform various aim tracing and recoil control drills in the training ground to improve the hold on their smartphone's gyroscope.

2) Play Arena training mode:

Arena training mode in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

To master the gyroscope sensitivity settings, players can play Arena training mode. It will help them get a knack for recoil control of different weapons and scopes like red dot and 4x scope in the game. Players can improve their close range to a great extent in Arena Training by playing with always-on gyroscope settings.

3) Keep patience:

Players are recommended not to be demotivated on not getting good results. It takes time to develop muscle memory for gyroscope sensitivity settings. The player needs to keep using the gyroscope to master the basics.

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players are advised to first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

Edited by R. Elahi