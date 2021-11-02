Best BGMI sensitivity settings for headshots and long-ranged sprays (November 2021)

Gamers often face several difficulties hitting headshots in BGMI, especially during long-range engagements. Dealing with the weapon's recoil becomes a hindrance, and they tend to miss the shot by a whisker.

Players have often been left wondering how to counter this issue and get the perfect results in BGMI. While everyone is busy adjusting the scope and attaching different weapon attachments, they overlook the sensitivity settings.

Adjusting the sensitivity settings in BGMI is of immense significance. A minor tweak in the settings changes the entire gameplay and helps users get better results.

Sensitivity settings for BGMI: Guide for headshots and long-range sprays

Camera sensitivity

Gamers often use their fingers and scan the area to view the surroundings. The camera sensitivity settings help them adjust the speed of the camera movement and set it as per their requirement.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%

3x Scope: 15-25%.

4x Scope: 10-20%.

6x Scope: 5-10%.

8x Scope: 3-10%

ADS sensitivity

Players engaging in long range-combat will undoubtedly use the Aim Down Sight or ADS sensitivity. Since there are several scopes in the game, it is evident that the sensitivity will be different for different users.

They will be required to tweak the settings for a quick transfer of aim and control of recoil.

TPP No scope: 95-100%.

FPP No scope: 100-120%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%.

2x Scope: 37-45%.

3x Scope: 30-35%.

4x Scope: 25-30%.

6x Scope: 20-23%.

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings

The gyroscope is one of the most significant aspects of BGMI. Gamers who opt for this setting can move the angle of view by simply tilting the device to a certain degree.

They won't have to use their fingers to change their viewpoint and can focus on shooting.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 80-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings

Krafton recently released these new settings to the game, and gamers are having a little difficulty getting used to it. The ADS gyroscope setting is quite beneficial when they shoot at enemies while using the gyroscope.

Adjusting these settings will help users get better headshots and long-range sprays in BGMI.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 80-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

