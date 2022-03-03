Best BGMI sensitivity settings for minimum recoil with gyroscope (March 2022)

Sensitivity settings in BGMI play a crucial role in helping players fix their aim by reducing weapon recoil, which enables them to win more fights and emerge victorious in more matches.

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India has such a massive player base, the in-game lobbies have become more competitive. As a result, players must set the sensitivity to improve their aim.

Using the gyroscope will help them shift their aim from one target to another with a tilt of their phone, helping them knock out multiple enemies in a single spray.

Best sensitivity settings that BGMI players can follow to spray down opponents with minimum recoil

1) Camera Sensitivity

Camera sensitivity works alongside ADS and gyroscope sensitivity. BGMI players can use the in-game eye button to get a 360-degree view of their vicinity.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250

1st person No scope: 230-250

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35

2x Scope: 33-45

3x Scope: 34-45

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31

6x Scope: 19-24

8x Scope: 15-18

2) ADS Sensitivity

Aim Down Sight or ADS sensitivity refers to the sensitivity controlled by players by dragging their thumb down while spraying. Players playing with the gyroscope turned on have lower ADS sensitivity.

3rd Person No Scope: 120

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2

2x Scope: 3

3x Scope: 24-28

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30

6x Scope: 15-22

8x Scope: 25-27

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity

Gyroscope sensitivity, as its name suggests, is related to the gyroscope. Those with higher gyroscope sensitivity have more control over their sprays as they only need to tilt their devices in the direction of their enemies.

3rd Person No Scope: 120

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2

2x Scope: 3

3x Scope: 24-28

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30

6x Scope: 15-22

8x Scope: 25-27

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

