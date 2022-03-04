Best BGMI skins to get with silver fragments in March 2022

The developers of BGMI, Krafton Inc., have introduced several gun skins in the game to elevate players' BR experience.

While some of the skins are present in the Crates and Royale Passes, some can be found in the in-game shop. The skins present in the shop have been brought into the game so that players without any UC can also add some cosmetics to their inventory.

Listing the different gun skins in BGMI that can be redeemed with silver fragments

1) Gold Plated Scar-L

The Gold Plated Scar-L skin is amongst the oldest gun skins available in the game. Tinged in gold and maroon, the skin exudes a royal appearance. Players can head over to the in-game shop to redeem the skin in exchange for 1500 silver fragments.

2) Lion Champion QBU

QBU is an automatic sniper rifle and can only be found on the map of Sanhok. Although the gun has several skins available in the game, all of them have arrived in the Seasonal Royale Pass.

The Lion Champion QBU is the only skin of QBU available for players playing the game for free. Tinged in black, white, and silver, the legendary gun skin has the face of a lion carved on it, enhancing its looks.

3) Golden Eagle S12K

When it comes to shotguns in BGMI, S12K stands out. It can fire up to 7 bullets when equipped with an extended magazine. While many players in classic matches use it, the gun does not have many skins in the game.

Therefore, the Golden Eagle S12K has slotted in as the best skin for the gun. Players can get the skin in exchange for 147 and 630 silver fragments for 7 days and 30 days, respectively. To get the skin permanently, players have to spend 1260 silver fragments.

4) Lilac Attack VSS

VSS is known as the "silent assassin" in BGMI. It enables players to knock down opponents without giving away their location. A couple of updates back, the Lilac Attack VSS skin was added amongst the various additions in the in-game shop.

The skin can be obtained for 7 days and 30 days in exchange for 137 and 588 silver fragments. Players can get the skin permanently for 1176 silver fragments.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha