Which is the best emulator to play BGMI on PC? Requirements, file size, and more

Developed by Krafton Inc., BGMI is a popular game in the battle royale genre. Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and was released in July 2021, after the latter faced a ban in September 2020.

BGMI, like PUBG Mobile, is a mobile game. However, various PC players and content creators have found pleasure and made a name for themselves by playing on emulators.

These apps enable the mobile version of the game to run smoothly on PCs. The matching system of BGMI pits emulator players against each other or a squad with emulator players in it.

Most enjoyable emulator for BGMI on PC

1) BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the most popular emulators among gamers and content creators for various reasons. Its simple key mappings, high FPS gaming, and multi-game features make it popular in the BGMI community.

It enables your PC to run like an Android, and the minimum requirements are:

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above. RAM: At least 4 GB of RAM. Processor: AMD or Intel. HDD: At least 5 GB of free space. Graphics: Intel or Nvidia or ATI with a pass score of >=750 The user has to be the administrator of the PC. Up to date Graphics Driver from Microsoft or Chipset Vendor.

Download file size: 498.2 MB

BlueStacks is easy to download and convenient to play. Here is the download link to the file.

Alternative emulators to play BGMI on PC

1) NOX Player

NOX Player is another popular emulator in the BGMI community for the game to be played on PC. It provides crisp resolution gameplay on various low-end devices. It also offers smart key mapping as well as an uncomplicated UI.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10,8 or 7. RAM: At least 4 GB. Storage: 2 GB of minimum free space. Processor: Dual Core 2.2 GHz Graphics: GPU with OpenGL 2.1 support.

Download file size: 499 MB

2) LD Player

This app probably has the fastest UI among all emulators that can run BGMI on PC. LD Player was used to run WhatsApp and Instagram on PC before, but, nowadays it can run BGMI.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10,8,7. Requires 2 GB of free space. Minimum 2 GB of System Memory. Processor: Intel or AMD. Requires Windows Direct X 11 or Graphics Driver with OpenGL 2.0

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer