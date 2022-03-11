Best gyroscope sensitivity for BGMI and PUBG Mobile in March 2022

BGMI has seen an immense rise in popularity since its release in July 2021 as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Millions of players worldwide and in India play either of the two versions daily, making the match lobbies more competitive.

Sensitivity settings play a significant role in the game, which can help users earn more Chicken Dinners. Amongst the various sensitivities present, gyroscope sensitivity is the hardest one to set up.

What are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings that BGMI and PUBG Mobile gamers can follow to improve their sprays considerably?

Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope is an in-built sensor that enables players to shift their aim from one target to another by tilting their phones. This gives an advantage to PUBG Mobile and BGMI users during fights.

Finding the best gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 320-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

Other sensitivity settings that need to be tweaked for effective gameplay

Camera sensitivity

Fixing the camera sensitivity in PUBG Mobile and BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Camera sensitivity refers to the in-game sensitivity, which helps gamers have a 360-degree view using the eye button on the screen. It helps in locating enemies easily.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

ADS sensitivity

Setting up ADS sensitivity according to the gyroscope sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity refers to screen sensitivity, controlled by thumb movement. Players who play with gyroscope on have lower ADS than those who prefer to play without it.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

Note: The mentioned sensitivity settings in the article are a guide. Users are requested to head to the in-game training grounds and set up their own sensitivity settings.

Edited by Ravi Iyer