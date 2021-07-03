Best sensitivity settings in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) for beginners

BGMI has become a sensation among fans, and deservedly so. The famous Battle Royale game is among the best shooters on mobiles due to the top-notch graphics and realistic virtual world experience.

Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India has over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

However, with better in-game optimizations and increased player count, it has become difficult for beginners to claim Chicken Dinners in BGMI. New players have to work on factors like aim, movement, and recoil patterns of weapons. Tweaking the in-game sensitivity settings can help resolve the issues with these factors.

What should be the best sensitivity settings in BGMI?

BGMI has four basic sensitivity settings which players can customize as per their comfort. Players have to click on the Sensitivity tab in the Settings to make the changes.

1) Camera Sensitivity (free look)

Camera Sensitivity for free look (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

These settings aids in free look while the in-game character is moving, and players can go for medium to high sensitivity settings for better comfort.

3rd Person (TPP) Camera (Character, Vehicle): 110-125%

Camera (Parachuting): 110-125%

1st Person (FPP) Camera (Character): 100-115%

2) Camera

Camera Sensitivity without firing (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Sensitivity settings affect the movement of a character with or without scope. These settings help make the on-screen swiping easy while no shots are fired.

Players can start from a higher sensitivity setting for No Scope and decrease it as the scope increases.

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 120-150%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 110-140%

Red Dot, Holographic: 60-90%

2x Scope: 40-70%

3x Scope, Win94: 20-50%

4x Scope, VSS: 15-30%

6x Scope: 5-15%

8x Scope: 3-13%

TPP Aim: 115-125%

FPP Aim: 115-125%

3) ADS Sensitivity

ADS Sensitivity (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

ADS Sensitivity is the main factor that dominates the control of the recoil pattern of guns in BGMI. Players can start from a lower to medium level of settings for no scope to low-level settings for 6x and 8x.

3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 90-105%.

1st Person (FPP) No scope: 80-95%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 50-75%.

2x Scope: 35-55%

3x Scope: 30-45%

4x Scope: 25-35%

6x Scope: 10-18%

8x Scope: 10-15%

TPP Aim: 105-115%

FPP Aim: 105-115%

4) Gyroscope

Gyroscope Sensitivity (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

These settings are helpful for players who use the gyroscope. Otherwise, they can be left alone. In BGMI, gamers can use the gyroscope while using a scope or all the time.

Beginners should use the gyroscope at higher settings for no scope and lower it as the scope increases.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 220%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 220%

Red Dot, Holographic: 180%

2x Scope: 150%

3x Scope: 120%

4x Scope: 90%

6x Scope: 50%

8x Scope: 25%

TPP Aim: 120%

FPP Aim: 120%

All sensitivity settings are about comfort, and if players face any discomfort while using these settings, they can use the training lobby to get comfortable with the movement and recoil. Gamers can further enhance the settings to level up their practice and find their preferred range.

Edited by Ravi Iyer