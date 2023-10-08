BGIS 2023 Grand Finals: Teams, format, prize pool distribution, venue, and how to watch 

The much-awaited Grand Finale of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 is set to be held from October 12 to October 15, 2023, during which India’s top 16 squads will engage in 18 games. Due to the cricket match between India and Pakistan, there will be no matches on October 14, 2023. These qualified teams will now battle at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai, India.

Krafton will host six matches every day during the Finals. This first official BGMI tournament of 2023 boasts a total prize money of ₹2 crore. The four-day Semifinals were hosted from October 4 to October 7, 2023, with 16 squads reaching this intense Finale. The top 8 teams from this ongoing event will be selected for the BGMI India vs South Korea Invitational tournament.

BGIS 2023 Grand Finals participants

These 16 teams listed below have demonstrated their determination in the previous phases to make it to the Finals.

India Series 2023 Finalists (Image via BGMI)

Medal Esports Revenant Esports Gladiators Esports Glitchx Reborn CS Esports Mici Esports Gods Reign Midwave Esports Growing Strong Team XSpark OR Esports TWM Gaming Blind Esports Big Brother Esports 4Aggressive Man Night Owls

Prize pool distribution for India Series 2023

BG (Image via BGMI)

Krafton will award ₹75 lakh to the crown champion. Let's take a look at the complete prize pool distribution for the BGIS.

1st Place - ₹75,00,000

2nd Place - ₹37,50,000

3rd Place - ₹25,00,000

4th Place - ₹12,50,000

5th Place - ₹10,00,000

6th Place - ₹8,00,000

7th Place - ₹6,00,000

8th Place - ₹4,00,000

9th Place - ₹2,00,000

10th Place - ₹2,00,000

11th Place - ₹2,00,000

12th Place - ₹2,00,000

13th Place - ₹1,00,000

14th Place - ₹1,00,000

15th Place - ₹1,00,000

16th Place - ₹1,00,000

Individual awards

The MVP of the India Series 2023 will receive a cash prize of 4 lakh. Here are the special awards for individual performers:

Most Valuable Player (BGIS) - ₹4,00,000

- ₹4,00,000 The Rising Star - ₹2,00,000

- ₹2,00,000 MVP of Finals - ₹2,00,000

- ₹2,00,000 Best IGL - ₹2,00,000

How to watch BGIS Finals

Fans can watch the Finale at the venue in Worli, Mumbai. Tickets for the event can be purchased from Battlegrounds Mobile India's website.

You can also enjoy all the games live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel and Jio Cinema in multiple local languages, including Hindi and English. However, the map schedule and timetable for these matches are yet to be revealed by Krafton.