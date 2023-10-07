BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 4: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

The Semifinals of the BGIS 2023 concluded on October 7, 2023, featuring a four-day battle among 32 teams for the 16 Finale slots. Team Medal clinched the top position with 148 points and two Chicken Dinners. Revenant and Gladiators Esports registered second and third places with 137 and 135 points respectively. Two underdogs, CS and Mici Esports, finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Gods Reign was seventh with 116 points, while Team XSpark ranked 10th with 110 points in the BGIS Semifinals. Team Soul, a crowd-favorite squad, faltered in this round and was eliminated in 23rd position. Numen Gaming had a forgettable run as the Avi-roster ended up in the bottom spot.

BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 4 results

Top 16 squads moved to India Series 2023 Finale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 19 - Erangel - Group B and D

Robin-led Gods Reign put on a much-needed performance in the first game of the day, picking a 25-point victory. Their star player, NinjaGod, grabbed six eliminations alone. Glitchx Reborn and Brave also began their day on a high note, claiming 19 and 17 points, respectively.

Match 20 - Miramar - Group A and D

Team Systummm went on to play fiercely and earned 27 points. Medal Esports and OR ensured 20 and 15 points to their respective names. Revenant Esports and 4Aggressive also had a good run, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 21 - Sanhok - Group A and C

Medal Esports had another outstanding game, posting 24 points on the board. Night Owls secured 19 impressive points, while Midwave and Big Brother added 17 and 16 points to their respective accounts. Mici Esports managed to garner 12 points thanks to Sanchit’s three kills.

Match 22 - Vikendi - Group C and D

OR Esports strengthened their ranking after conquering the Vikendi encounter with 26 points. Night Owls collected 18 points, including six frags. Team Systummm and Gods Reign posted 12 points each on the leaderboard.

Match 23 - Miramar - Group B and C

Midwave Esports emerged victorious with 27 points in the penultimate battle of the BGIS Semifinals. Nest and Glitchx Reborn managed 22 and 16 points, respectively. Blind Esports gained 12 points, while Numen Gaming registered 11 points there.

Match 24 - Erangel - Group A and C

4Aggressive won the last game of the BGIS Semifinals with 25 points. Autobotz Esports and Mici Esports earned 24 and 19 points respectively. Team Soul was knocked out of the game with no points.