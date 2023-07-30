BGIS 2023: How to create or join a team for In-Game Qualifiers 

A large number of players across India are preparing themselves for the upcoming major BGIS 2023, offering an enormous prize pool of ₹2 crore. As an official open-to-all BGMI event is being organized after a long time, athletes do not want to miss this big opportunity to exhibit their gaming skills and potential. July 24 marked the opening of its registration via the official BGMI Esports website, which will end on August 2.

Each participating team must have at least four players. However, they may include up to two substitute players. All the registered sides will start their campaign through its first phase, named the In-Game Qualifiers.

How to create or join a team for BGIS In-Game Qualifiers

Firstly, each player needs to complete their registration on the Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports website. In addition to being 16 or older, your in-game ID must be at least level 25 and Platinum V tier. During the registration, you have to fill in all asked details correctly, such as the In-Game name, mobile number, ID proof, and more.

After completing the registration process, let's see how to create or join your team.

BGIS 2023 In-Game Qualifiers will begin on August 10 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Go on your dashboard on the official BGMI website

Tap on Your Team banner, which has three options, Create A Team, Join A Team, and Find A Team.

To create your team, you have to enter your team name and then tap on Create New Team banner. After that, you can invite your teammates via a given code or their email address. Your teammates will then receive an invite to join your team.

You can also search your own team by captain or team name in Find A Team option. After that, you can send your request to join them.

The In-Game Qualifiers from August 10-17 will see all the registered teams participating in their 15 matches. In total, 2048 sides from this opening stage will be selected for Round 1 of the BGIS. Each registered team will receive the details of their first-round matches on their email address.

The BGIS 2023 is a two-month-long BGMI tournament, which will wrap up on October 14. The Grand Finals, boasting 16 teams, will be played in a LAN event. The best-performing squad will take home a humongous cash prize of ₹75 lahks.