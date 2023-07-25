What is the minimum age to play BGMI official tournaments?

India’s most prominent Battle Royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has recently returned to the App Store and Google Play platforms after almost a yearlong ban. Millions of users, including esports players, expressed their unbridled joy following the game's return. Shortly thereafter, the esports landscape witnessed a significant boost in registrations.

Over the years, numerous young talents have built a successful career out of playing esports competitions. This continues to be the case with the next wave of esports athletes expected to emerge and establish themselves. However, each game sets a minimum age limit to participate in official tournaments.

Minimum age for BGMI official esports tournaments

A player must be at least 16 years old to compete in an official esports competition of Battlegrounds Mobile India. If the officials find any falsehoods in this criteria, applicants will immediately be removed from their events. Recently, Krafton revealed the eligibility criteria for their BGIS 2023, a grand tournament featuring a prize of ₹2 crore. It stated the following requirements.

If any athlete is 16 years of age or older but under age 18 (i.e., the player has lived for at least 18 calendar years), he or she may take part in the BGIS if

He or she meets the other eligibility criteria in these General Rules and the applicable Competition- Specific Rules A parent or legal guardian accepts these General Rules and the applicable Competition-Specific Rules on behalf of the player and consents to the player’s participation in the Tournament using a parental consent form provided by the Tournament Organizer along with adequate supporting documents.

It is observed that despite their talent, numerous BGMI players do not compete in any official competition due to Krafton's age restriction rules. They have to wait until they reach the publisher's minimum age limit.

Rudra "Spower," an accomplished BGMI athlete, recently turned 16 and is now eligible to compete in an official competition. He demonstrated his gaming potential at 13 but did not participate in any official events until he met the minimum age requirement. Spower is now playing for GodLike Esports in the 2023 BGIS.

If you are 16 or older and want to participate in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, you can register on the BGMI Esports website. However, you must meet all other eligibility criteria, as mentioned in the rule book. Registration for this prestigious competition started on July 24 and will be open till August 2.