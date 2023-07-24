How to register for Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023

Registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 starts today, July 24, through the official BGMI Esports website. This is the first grand BGMI competition since the return of the Battle Royale game in May this year. It allows any team from India to compete here. However, you must meet the required criteria.

Starting Monday, registration will be open for nine days and will wrap up on August 2. The first stage, named the In-Game Qualifiers, is scheduled for August 10 to 17, where each registered team will play 15 matches. The top 2048 teams will then move to the subsequent rounds.

BGIS 2023 minimum requirements and how to register

All team members must have an in-game account with a minimum level of 25 and Platinum V tier to compete in the event. Those under the age of 16 are not allowed to participate in this BGIS tournament.

Players from India can register for India Series 2023 (Image via Krafton)

How to register

Open Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports website. Tap on the Go To Dashboard banner. Enter your email ID and then enter the OTP there. Fill in all the asked details such as name, mobile number, ID proof number, and upload government id proof and profile picture. After clicking on the Proceed banner, a new page will open. Read all the information and tap on all four square brackets. Click on the Complete Registration banner.

Krafton is conducting a qualifiers event, The Grind, for the 256 invited teams. After the conclusion of this battle, the top 32 teams will directly participate in Round 3 of the BGIS 2023, while the bottom 32 will move to Round 2. The opening week of The Grind has already concluded after four days of thrilling action.

All You Need To Know about this BGMI Event

Registrations - July 24 to Aug 2

The Grind

Format

The format of the grand contest is slightly different than its inaugural BGIS season, which was hosted in late 2021. The best 2048 teams of the In-Game Qualifiers, divided into 128 squads, will play in Round 1, named the Online Qualifier. The top three performers from each group (384 teams) and the 96 high-ranked squads will advance to the second round, where these 480 teams and the bottom 32 from The Grind will participate.

The top 224 teams from the previous phase and the best 32 of The Grind will participate in Round 3. The top 64 teams will compete in the fourth round, while 16 other squads will be relegated to the Losers Bracket. The 16 best performers from Round 4 will move to Semifinals, while the other 48 will have to participate in the Losers Bracket, where they will meet 16 teams from Round 3.

The Semifinal will be held between the top 16 of Round 3 and the top 16 of the Losers Bracket. The best 16 performing squads will then face each other in the BGIS Grand Finals from October 12 to 14.