BGIS 2023 registrations: Link, eligibility, slots, and more for upcoming BGMI tournament

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 will commence on August 10. Registration for the tournament began on July 24 and will go on until August 2. The event's total prize money is ₹2,00,00,000. Matches will be conducted in six stages, concluding on October 14. They will exclusively take place in squad mode and will be played solely on mobile devices.

To register for BGIS 2023, visit the following link: https://esports.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/ and click on the "Join the Revolution" button. Input the necessary information and click on "Submit" to finalize your registration.

BGIS 2023 registration eligibility and slots

Eligibility

1. Participants must be Indian nationals.

2. Player must have reached 16 years of age or older as of the registration end date.

3. Players over the age of 16 but under the age of 18 may participate with the consent of their parent/guardian, who must sign a parental consent form.

4. All players on a team's roster must be at least level 25 and Platinum V tier.

Slots and format

It should be noted that there are no limited slots for the BGIS 2023 registration.

During the In-Game Qualifiers from August 10 to August 17, registered teams will compete in 15 classic matches. After these matches, the top 2048 teams will progress to the first round. The qualified squads will vie for only 480 slots in the next round.

Moving on to Round 2, the qualified teams will meet the bottom 32 squads from The Grind tournament for 224 slots in the subsequent phase.

Round 3 of the BGIS will bring together the previously qualified teams and the top 32 teams from the Grind.

Round 4, also called the Quarterfinals, featuring the top 64 teams from the third round, will see battles for 16 slots in the Semifinals. The remaining squads of Round 4 will be relegated to the losers bracket, where they will compete against the 65th- to 80th-ranked team from the third round. Only the top 16 teams from this losers bracket will seal their place in the Semifinals.

The Semifinal round will see the top 16 teams from Round 4 and the top 16 teams from the Losers Bracket face each other.

The BGIS Grand Finals, which is scheduled to take place from October 12 to October 14, will see the best 16 teams in the country clash. This three-day ultimate stage will be played in a LAN event. The winner will get ₹75,00,000 in prize money.