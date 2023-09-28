BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Day 1: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

Day 1 of the BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket starts at 1:00 pm on September 28. The first few matches are scheduled for Group A teams, while the last three fixtures are planned for Group B. These groups will play their remaining matches on September 29, with the squads ranked first to fourth from each group securing their place in the Semifinals.

Interestingly, special power cards (Finish and Position) have been introduced by Krafton for this stage of the tournament. Teams can apply these cards once in any of their six matches.

The four-day BGIS Losers Bracket will see a total of 64 teams competing, including 16 from Round 3. This stage features six matches daily and will run until October 1.

BGIS Losers Bracket Day 1 teams

Here are the teams that will play on Day 1 of the BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket on September 28:

Group A

Nade Officials Numen Gaming Team Psyche BR Vintage DMW Esports Midwave Esports Five Filter Esports Team Mayavi Redemption Crew Nest Esports Team Invincible CrossKill Esports TWOB Gujarat Tigers Do or Die UK07

Group B

LOC Esports Lucknow Giants Big Brother Esports Team Systumm Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Great Esports Team S4EL Team Fly Esports 1M Officials Stellar Titans Team CRUZ 7Shore Esports Team VST Team T7S Hindustan Gaming

Day 1 map schedule and where to watch

The BGIS 2023 Losers Bracket Day 1 opener will kick off at 1:30 pm, with Group A teams fighting on the Erangel map. Group B will play their first match at 3:45 pm on the Vikendi map.

Fans can enjoy all these matches live on Jio Cinema and the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel at the following times:

Match 1: Erangel - Group A (1:30 pm)

Match 2: Miramar - Group A (2:15 pm)

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A (3:00 pm)

Match 4: Vikendi - Group B (3:45 pm)

Match 5: Miramar - Group B (4:32 pm)

Match 6: Erangel - Group B(5:16 pm)

Teams to watch out for

In Group A, Numen Gaming and Gujarat Tigers are expected to be among the top performers in this stage. Team Psyche, Midwave, TWOB, and Team Mayavi are also well-known squads that have impressed with their skills in the previous stages of the tournament.

In Group B, Velocity Gaming, led by Punk, will aim to get back on track and grab a seat in the Semifinals. Medal Esports, which features many veteran players, is expected to perform well in the Losers Bracket. Big Brother, 1M, LOC, and Hindustan Gaming are among the teams that put in great performances in the previous stages.