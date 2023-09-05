BGIS 2023 Round 2: Number of teams, format, dates, and how to watch 

Round 2 of the BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers is set to be played from September 7 to 10, where 512 teams will demonstrate their competence and skills while looking to progress to the next phase. The top 480 teams were picked from the first round, with the remaining 32 teams coming through The Grind Finals. This will be a crucial phase of Battlegrounds Mobile India series S2.

Krafton has divided these 512 squads into 32 groups for the second round. The top seven squads from each group, i.e., 224 teams, will enter the third round, which the 32 top teams from The Grind will also be a part of. The Online Qualifiers will be hosted in three rounds and end on September 17.

Qualified teams for BGIS Round 2 from The Grind

Here are the 32 squads that have made it to Round 2 through The Grind:

Genesis Esports Revenant Esports 4 Aggressive Man Ruling Since 80's TF5X7Hills Esports Liquid Esports Revenge Esports Team Mayhem Or Esports Team Godlike Mavericks Team Tamilas 7Habit War Mania Esports Reckoning Esports Velocity Gaming Team Psyche Spy Esports R4W Official Galactic Gamers Intrepid Esports GE Phoenix Spyder Esports RVNC Esports NoRulesXtreme Orangutan Skulltz Esports Team Tribal Esports DO OR DIE Xnor Esports Error Esports Team Rebel

Teams qualified from BGIS Round 1

Krafton has not yet revealed all 480 teams that have made it from the previous round. However, the names of some have been made public as their group matches were broadcast live.

Team Insane Baltiboys T2H Legends UP50 Esports Enigma Gaming Team IMGOD Team MD Team XSpark Generation X Numen Gaming Team Alex Team LX 7Shore Esports Revive ORG UDOG India Eleven Esports Team Chenab Valley Xyle Esports Hades Team Brother Till Death Team INS Global Esports Claw Esports MOB Officials

When and where to watch

You can watch Round 2 of the BGIS on Jio Cinema as well as the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel at 1 pm IST. However, like the previous phase, all matches of the 32 groups will not be live-streamed.

Format of Online Qualifiers (Image via Krafton)

Popular clubs like Orangutan, Revenant, GodLike Esports, and Velocity Gaming will play for the first time in the BGIS 2023 as they earned direct entry through The Grind Finals.

Other squads like Team XSpark, Numen Gaming, Global Esports, and Enigma recently contested in Round 1 and managed to get to this stage. The squads will be looking to maintain momentum in the second round as well.