BGIS 2023 Round 2: Number of teams, format, dates, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Sep 05, 2023 16:50 IST
BGIS Round 2 begins on September 7 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Round 2 of the BGIS 2023 Online Qualifiers is set to be played from September 7 to 10, where 512 teams will demonstrate their competence and skills while looking to progress to the next phase. The top 480 teams were picked from the first round, with the remaining 32 teams coming through The Grind Finals. This will be a crucial phase of Battlegrounds Mobile India series S2.

Krafton has divided these 512 squads into 32 groups for the second round. The top seven squads from each group, i.e., 224 teams, will enter the third round, which the 32 top teams from The Grind will also be a part of. The Online Qualifiers will be hosted in three rounds and end on September 17.

Qualified teams for BGIS Round 2 from The Grind

Here are the 32 squads that have made it to Round 2 through The Grind:

  1. Genesis Esports
  2. Revenant Esports
  3. 4 Aggressive Man
  4. Ruling Since 80's
  5. TF5X7Hills Esports
  6. Liquid Esports
  7. Revenge Esports
  8. Team Mayhem
  9. Or Esports
  10. Team Godlike
  11. Mavericks
  12. Team Tamilas
  13. 7Habit
  14. War Mania Esports
  15. Reckoning Esports
  16. Velocity Gaming
  17. Team Psyche
  18. Spy Esports
  19. R4W Official
  20. Galactic Gamers
  21. Intrepid Esports
  22. GE Phoenix
  23. Spyder Esports
  24. RVNC Esports
  25. NoRulesXtreme
  26. Orangutan
  27. Skulltz Esports
  28. Team Tribal Esports
  29. DO OR DIE
  30. Xnor Esports
  31. Error Esports
  32. Team Rebel

Teams qualified from BGIS Round 1

Krafton has not yet revealed all 480 teams that have made it from the previous round. However, the names of some have been made public as their group matches were broadcast live.

  1. Team Insane
  2. Baltiboys
  3. T2H Legends
  4. UP50 Esports
  5. Enigma Gaming
  6. Team IMGOD
  7. Team MD
  8. Team XSpark
  9. Generation X
  10. Numen Gaming
  11. Team Alex
  12. Team LX
  13. 7Shore Esports
  14. Revive ORG
  15. UDOG India
  16. Eleven Esports
  17. Team Chenab Valley
  18. Xyle Esports
  19. Hades
  20. Team Brother Till Death
  21. Team INS
  22. Global Esports
  23. Claw Esports
  24. MOB Officials

When and where to watch

You can watch Round 2 of the BGIS on Jio Cinema as well as the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel at 1 pm IST. However, like the previous phase, all matches of the 32 groups will not be live-streamed.

Format of Online Qualifiers (Image via Krafton)
Format of Online Qualifiers (Image via Krafton)

Popular clubs like Orangutan, Revenant, GodLike Esports, and Velocity Gaming will play for the first time in the BGIS 2023 as they earned direct entry through The Grind Finals.

Other squads like Team XSpark, Numen Gaming, Global Esports, and Enigma recently contested in Round 1 and managed to get to this stage. The squads will be looking to maintain momentum in the second round as well.

