BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 1 Group 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more 

The BGIS Round 3's third group contested in three matches on September 14, and its squads will continue their battles tomorrow. Team Insane, led by Aadi, topped the scoreboard with 67 points and 36 kills when Day 1 ended. Their spectacular victory in the third match helped them capture this first spot. Brave Esports earned second place with 52 points after clinching their first and second matches.

Version 9 and ASG Esports posted 38 and 34 points, respectively. ORB Esports managed to hold on to fifth spot with 25 points. Revenge Esports, which features several experienced players, came sixth with 25 points. Hyderabad Hydras saw a disappointing outing on Day 1, collecting 15 points at an average of five per game.

BGIS Round 3 Day 1 Group 3 overview

Top 8 teams rankings after three matches (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Vikendi

Brave Esports got off to an energetic start by clinching an impressive 27-point victory in the first match. Members of this squad, Can and Dude, acquired six and four kills in this game. Team Insane earned 26 points with the help of 14 eliminations. Aadi and Harsh from this roster bagged four and six frags, respectively.

ORB Esports ensured 17 points. ASG secured 11, with seven coming from eliminations. Renowned squad Hyderabad Hydras collected 10 points, including two kills.

Match 2 - Miramar

Brave Esports came out victorious in their second battle of the BGIS Round 3. They contested calmly and pulled out a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Godop, Dude, and S1mple from their crew got six, three and three eliminations, respectively. BW Esports gained 18 points, while Version 9 and Team Jod garnered 15 points each.

Team Insane managed only eight points in the second game. Hyderabad Hydras yet again failed to deliver a required performance as they obtained only five points. UDOG India also faltered and took two points there.

Hyderabad Hydras stumbled on Day 1 of Round 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Erangel

Team Insane dominated the third match with conquering a mammoth 33-point Chicken Dinner. Their members Skipz and Harsh eliminated six enemies each. ASG and Version 9 accumulated 19 points each. UDOD India and Revenge Esports snatched 11 and 9 points, respectively.

Braze Esports was eliminated earlier with only three points. ORB, ELF, and BW Esports scored only one point each. Hyderabad Hydras yet again faltered in the third match of the BGIS Round 3 and was knocked out without collecting a single point.