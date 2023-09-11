BGIS 2023 Round 3: Number of teams, format, dates, and more

The third and last round of the 2023 BGIS Online Qualifiers kicks off on September 14. It will boast a total of 256 teams divided into 16 groups. The top 224 teams from the second round will be joined by the best 32 squads of The Grind event, which was played from July 20 to August 20.

Taking place from September 14 to 17, the third round features six matches for each group. The top four squads from each group will achieve a slot in the Quarter Finals, while the fifth-placed team will be picked for the Losers Bracket, and the remaining 176 participants will be knocked out.

BGIS 2023 Round 3 teams

Qualified teams from The Grind Finals

Here are the best 32 teams of The Grind that have directly entered the third round.

Chemin Esports CS Esports Hyderabad Hydras Growing Strong Team Soul Acid Esports Aslaaa Esports Blind Esports LOC Esports Medal Esports The World of Battle Gujarat Tigers Autobotz Esports FS Esports Marcos Gaming Gladiators Esports Hindustan Gaming X7 Wolves Big Brother Esports Midwave Esports Redemption Crew Signify Esports Hub Esports Team Mayavi WSB Gaming Lucknow Giants Team VST Bloodrose Esports Team Silent Killers X7 Officials Gods Reign Dragon Esports

Notably, Krafton has not shared the list of all the qualified teams from the BGIS Round 2 for the upcoming phase. However, the company streamed the matches of a few groups during the previous phase.

Qualified teams from Round 2 so far

Skulltz Esports Numen Gaming Blood Bashers Nameless Crew Stellar Titans Titan FTW Team Executors GenXfm Esports Flanker Esports Orangutan Gaming U4G Esports Cobra Esports Mashroom Boyies Claw Esports Team GodLike Team XSpark 4 Sentinels Deus Esports 9Tail Esports War Gods Team GWL Crosskill Esports OR Esports ELF Clan BR Vintage 4Strangers Team Fuze TeM No Skills

Many experienced and fan-favorite teams like Team Soul, Gladiators, Blind Esports, and Gods Reign will play for the first time in this competition. Chemin Esports was the top-performing squad during The Grind event.

Team GodLike, Numen, OR, and XSpark had a phenomenal run in the BGIS Round 2. Several underdogs like Skulltz, Genxfm, and Crosskill also demonstrated their magnificent strength in the previous round.