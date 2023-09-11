Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGIS 2023 Round 3: Number of teams, format, dates, and more

BGIS Round 3 begins on September 14 (Image via Sportskeeda)
The third and last round of the 2023 BGIS Online Qualifiers kicks off on September 14. It will boast a total of 256 teams divided into 16 groups. The top 224 teams from the second round will be joined by the best 32 squads of The Grind event, which was played from July 20 to August 20.

Taking place from September 14 to 17, the third round features six matches for each group. The top four squads from each group will achieve a slot in the Quarter Finals, while the fifth-placed team will be picked for the Losers Bracket, and the remaining 176 participants will be knocked out.

BGIS 2023 Round 3 teams

Qualified teams from The Grind Finals

Here are the best 32 teams of The Grind that have directly entered the third round.

  1. Chemin Esports
  2. CS Esports
  3. Hyderabad Hydras
  4. Growing Strong
  5. Team Soul
  6. Acid Esports
  7. Aslaaa Esports
  8. Blind Esports
  9. LOC Esports
  10. Medal Esports
  11. The World of Battle
  12. Gujarat Tigers
  13. Autobotz Esports
  14. FS Esports
  15. Marcos Gaming
  16. Gladiators Esports
  17. Hindustan Gaming
  18. X7 Wolves
  19. Big Brother Esports
  20. Midwave Esports
  21. Redemption Crew
  22. Signify Esports
  23. Hub Esports
  24. Team Mayavi
  25. WSB Gaming
  26. Lucknow Giants
  27. Team VST
  28. Bloodrose Esports
  29. Team Silent Killers
  30. X7 Officials
  31. Gods Reign
  32. Dragon Esports

Notably, Krafton has not shared the list of all the qualified teams from the BGIS Round 2 for the upcoming phase. However, the company streamed the matches of a few groups during the previous phase.

Qualified teams from Round 2 so far

  1. Skulltz Esports
  2. Numen Gaming
  3. Blood Bashers
  4. Nameless Crew
  5. Stellar Titans
  6. Titan FTW
  7. Team Executors
  8. GenXfm Esports
  9. Flanker Esports
  10. Orangutan Gaming
  11. U4G Esports
  12. Cobra Esports
  13. Mashroom Boyies
  14. Claw Esports
  15. Team GodLike
  16. Team XSpark
  17. 4 Sentinels
  18. Deus Esports
  19. 9Tail Esports
  20. War Gods
  21. Team GWL
  22. Crosskill Esports
  23. OR Esports
  24. ELF Clan
  25. BR Vintage
  26. 4Strangers
  27. Team Fuze
  28. TeM No Skills

Many experienced and fan-favorite teams like Team Soul, Gladiators, Blind Esports, and Gods Reign will play for the first time in this competition. Chemin Esports was the top-performing squad during The Grind event.

Team GodLike, Numen, OR, and XSpark had a phenomenal run in the BGIS Round 2. Several underdogs like Skulltz, Genxfm, and Crosskill also demonstrated their magnificent strength in the previous round.

