Team GodLike and XSpark qualify for BGIS 2023 Round 3

Team GodLike and XSpark have successfully advanced to the third round of BGIS 2023. During the second round, they competed in Group 23, facing off against some of the circuit's most promising talents. Impressively, they secured the top two positions in their group, cementing their spot in the next phase.

The second round concluded on September 10, with 224 teams moving on to the next stage. This round consisted of 32 groups, each comprising 16 squads battling it out. Ultimately, the top seven teams from each group locked their seats to Round 3.

GodLike and Team XSpark's performance overview in Round 2 of BGIS 2023

Group 23’s top eight teams standings in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Team GodLike exhibited their dominance right from the beginning, amassing an impressive 81 points in a mere three matches, bolstered by 46 frag points. They continued their strong performance on the second day, securing an additional 52 points across their remaining three matches, bringing their total to 132 points, accompanied by an impressive tally of 78 frags. In terms of frag points alone, GodLike would rank as the second-best team in the group.

The roster won two chicken dinners in the six matches they played, and this return to form is good news for fans. Star player Jonathan showcased a return to his prime form within the group, particularly highlighted by an astonishing feat of eliminating 11 enemies in a single match, a testament to his exceptional skill and class.

Bottom squads of Group 23 in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Team XSpark, previously plagued by inconsistency in recent months, made a notable turnaround in the second round of the BGIS competition. Although they began with a somewhat sluggish start, the squad concluded the first day on a high note, securing victory in the third match and catapulting themselves into second place in the overall rankings. Their performance continued to improve on the second day, as they accumulated an additional 66 points across three matches, bringing their overall total to an impressive 109 points.

Remarkably, GodLike and Team XSpark were the only two teams to surpass the triple-digit mark, in addition to crossing the 50-frag point milestone. Under the leadership of Pukar, this roster achieved two victories in the six matches they contested, with one Chicken Dinner each day. They will now gear up for the upcoming BGIS Round 3.