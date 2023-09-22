BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 2 Group A: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals and Losers Bracket 

The second day of the BGIS Round 4 came to a close on September 22, 2023. Team Soul put on a mesmerizing show today, ensuring the prime position with 106 points in Group B. They took two Chicken Dinners in their last three matches to jump to the top of the table. TWM Gaming bagged second spot with 78 points, followed by Night Owls. WSB Gaming earned fourth place with 76 points without any Chicken Dinner.

The top four squads progressed to the Semifinals, while the remaining teams from Group B gained a spot in the Losers Bracket. Nade Official (67) and Mici Esports (53) were in fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Infamous Hackers played phenomenally in the last game but ranked ninth in the overall standings. Crosskill had a horrendous outing, as they garnered only four points in six matches.

BGIS Round 4 Group A overall standings

Team Soul exhibited their spectacular performance in Group A (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Semifinals

Team Soul TWM Gaming Night Owls WSB Gaming

Qualified teams for Losers Bracket

Nade Official Mici Esports SPY Esports BR Vintage Infamous Hackers Metal Wings Redemption Crew Fly Esports Rivalry Esports Team Invincible Team No Ones Crosskill Esports

Group B scoreboard of Round 4 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team Soul kicked off the second day with a bang, securing a massive 31-point victory in the Vikendi match. Their star player Akshat bagged seven eliminations, while Omega and Hector clinched four kills each. WSB Gaming also looked amazing, collecting 19 points. Sanchit assisted Mici Esports to accumulate 16 points. SPY and TWM earned 12 and 10 important points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

In their penultimate game of the BGIS Round 4, Night Owls emerged victorious with 29 points after showing their aggressive approach. WSB Gaming was the second-best performer there, claiming 21 points, including nine kills. Team Soul yet again demonstrated their strength and achieved 16 points thanks to Hector’s five kills. Nade Official and BR Vintage earned 13 and 12 points, respectively, in this match.

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Soul grabbed their second Chicken Dinner with six finishes in their last game of the BGIS Round 4. Infamous Hackers clinched 23 points, with 11 coming from frags. Mici Esports and Metal Wings managed to secure 11 points each there. TWM Gaming was passive in its gameplay, taking 12 important points.