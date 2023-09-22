BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 2: Teams, map schedule, Day 1 results, and more

Groups A and B of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 will play their remaining three matches of Round 4 on Day 2. A total of four groups are participating in the fourth round or the quarterfinals of the tournament. The top four teams from each group will progress to the semifinals, and the rest will move to the losers bracket.

Some well-known teams like Team XSpark and Hyderabad Hydras struggled to find their footing on Thursday. To make it to the top four, they will have to perform well on Friday.

Day 2 participating teams of BGIS 2023 Round 4

Here are the two groups that will take part in matches on Day 2 of the BGIS 2023 Round 4:

Group A

WSB Gaming BG Vintage Rivalry Esports Team Soul Crosskill Esports SPY Esports Night Owls Team No Ones Team Gaming Infamous Hackers Nade Official Metal Wings Redemption Crew Team Fly Esports Team Invincible Mici Esports

Group B

Team XSpark Stellar Titans Blind Esports DMW Esports Autobotz Esports Bloodrose Esports Glitchx Reborn Velocity Gaming Grind One Esports Road To Glory BR Titans Hyderabad Hydras Team Psyche Trouble Makerz Gladiators Esports 4Trouble Maker

BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 2 map rotation

Here is the map schedule for Day 2 of the BGIS Round 4:

Match 1: Erangel - Group B (1:27 pm)

Match 2: Miramar - Group B (2:15 pm)

Match 3: Sanhok - Group B (3 pm)

Match 4: Vikendi - Group A (3:45 pm)

Match 5: Miramar - Group A (4:32 pm)

Match 6: Erangel - Group A (5:16 pm)

Day 1 overview

Among the teams in Group A, TWM Gaming got off to a stunning start on Day 1 as they secured 55 points after three matches. Meanwhile, Nade Officials and Night Owls obtained 52 and 48 points, respectively.

Team Soul played well in the first two matches and ended up in fourth position with 38 points. WSB Gaming finished fifth with 35 points and was followed by SPY Esports. Cross Kill Esports and Team No Ones had a poor start, bagging only one and two points, respectively.

In Group B, Blind Esports claimed the first position with 49 points after their three encounters on Day 1. Autobotz Esports (43) and Gladiators (37) finished in the second and third spots, respectively.

Glitchx Reborn earned fourth place with 33 points. Meanwhile, Velocity, Hyderabad Hydras, and Team XSpark finished in ninth, 13th, and 15th positions, respectively.