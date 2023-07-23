BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 4 Group 7: Overall standings, qualified teams, highlights, and more

GodLike Esports has started their BGIS campaign on a high note as the Shadow-led lineup achieved the pole position in Group 7 of The Grind Round 1. The renowned team amassed 72 points at an average of 24 in tremendous fashion. Spower, Jonathan, and Zgod attracted everyone with their emphatic skills.

X7 Wolves took second place with 44 points, while IND Esports held third with 37 points in The Grind Round 1. 1Last Fingh climbed up to fourth spot with 29 points after conquering the third game played in Sanhok. Team Mayavi, despite not performing well in the last two matches, acquired first place with 28 points. Team Tamilas, with 18 points, came eighth and made it to Round 2.

BGIS The Grind Day 4 Group 7 overview

Top 8 performing squads of Group 7 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

GodLike Esports displayed great teamwork in their first game and pulled off a 13-kill triumphant. Jonathan and Spower displayed their masterclass throughout the battle, eliminating five enemies each. Team Mayavi also had a stunning opening as they gained 24 points, including 12 kills. X7 Wolves, knocked out by GodLike, collected 23 points and 13 frags. 1Last Fight and Tyco RTR garnered 10 points each, True Rippers obtained five points.

Match 2 - Miramar

IND Esports registered an impressive 11-kill victory in the second turn, scoring 26 points. Team GodLike had another spectacular outing, accumulating 26 points with the help of 14 eliminations. Spower, with several frags, yet again helped his squad finish second in the table. DO OR DIE and Faulty Demon secured 17 and 14 points, respectively. True Rippers and Team Tamilas had an average game, scoring seven and three points, respectively.

Overall scoreboard of Group 7 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

1Last Fight’s passive gameplay helped them clinch the third battle with three points. X7 Wolves grabbed 20 points with the help of eight finishes. Team GodLike remained consistent in their third and final match of The Grind Round 1, adding 18 points to the scoreboard. Team Tamilas improved their game in this crucial encounter by claiming 16 important points. Team IND and True Rippers earned only four and one point, respectively.

Qualified squads for The Grind Round 2

Team GodLike X7 Wolves IND Esports 1Last Fight Team Mayavi DO OR DIE AEB India Team Tamilas

True Rippers, who recently recruited Viru, ranked 11th with 13 points. The squad has been eliminated from the BGIS The Grind Event. Team CR7 and Ghost Esports came 14th and 16th, respectively.