True Rippers signs BGMI pro Viru 

Viren “Viru” Gour has returned to competitive BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) by joining True Rippers. From January to July last year, Viru played for multiple teams, such as Team XSpark, GodLike, Enigma, and Reckoning Esports. He now hopes to play with his new organization for a long time and achieve great things in the process.

Welcoming Viru to its roster, True Rippers shared a video on social media and said:

"As it is said, the comeback is bigger than the Setback, here we announce our first BGMI Athlete addition, TRxViru."

Everything to know about True Rippers' new BGMI athlete signing Viren “Viru” Gour

True Rippers is looking to build the perfect squad ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023, which is expected to be held next month.

Viru is a well-known and experienced athlete in this field, as he has participated in many major competitions, including the PMCO Fall Split 2019, the PMPL Season 1, the World League East, the BMPS Season 1, and more.

Viru entered the limelight in 2019 after joining Entity Gaming and winning the PMCO Fall Split South Asia that year. He was then signed by OR Esports in 2020, where he secured some notable achievements.

However, after the release of BGMI in 2021, his performance graph saw a decline as he played for several organizations for a short period of time and failed to make a notable impact.

In the BGIS, Viru played for Team Soul but failed to reach the Grand Finals of the competition. He was also a member of Enigma Gaming in the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series 2022, where the team secured fourth place.

True Rippers has yet to reveal the name of its full BGMI lineup. The squad is currently participating in the Nodwin x Rooter Champions Cup, which commenced on June 21. The team played four matches yesterday and claimed 11th place with 21 points. The newly formed unit will look to keep the momentum going in the event, which offers a grand prize pool of ₹27,00,000.

With Viru's experience, True Rippers can truly build a balanced roster ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023.

