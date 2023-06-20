Create

Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup 2023: Invited teams, prize pool, and where to watch

By Gametube
Modified Jun 20, 2023 06:31 IST
Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup starts on June 21 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)
Nodwin Gaming, in partnership with Rooter, has announced the BGMI Champions Cup, which will kick off on June 21. The contest will run over 12 days, consisting of 32 Indian teams, including 28 special invitees. The organizers have allotted a total prize pool of ₹27,00,000 for the event.

The top four squads from the open Qualifiers will progress to the main competition, where they will be joined by 28 directly invited teams. However, Nodwin Gaming is yet to reveal the full format and schedule for this tournament. You can catch the Champions Cup live on Nodwin Gaming's YouTube, Facebook, and Rooter channels at 1 pm.

Invited teams for BGMI Champions Cup 2023

  1. Blind Esports
  2. Team Soul
  3. Team VST
  4. Gods Reign
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. OR Esports
  7. WSB Gaming
  8. Orangutan Gaming
  9. Team Tamilas
  10. Team Gladiators
  11. Team Xspark
  12. 8Bit
  13. Team Enigma Gaming
  14. 7Sea Esports
  15. GodLike Esports
  16. Medal Esports
  17. Revenant Esports
  18. Global Esports
  19. Hyderabad Hydras
  20. Velocity Gaming
  21. TWOB
  22. Gujrat Tigers
  23. Team Insane
  24. Team Veterans
  25. True Rippers
  26. Team Psyche
  27. Team Avii
  28. Rivalry Esports
This will be the second major third-party event of BGMI after its re-release on May 29. The majority of these invited teams recently competed in the Skyesports Champions Series, Villager Domin8r, Nodwin Scrims, and a few other tournaments in the past three weeks. Some seasoned squads have been seen in outstanding form, but others have been struggling to coordinate and make plays.

Blind Esports, featuring rising talents such as Manya, Nakul, Rony, Spower, and Joker, dominated the Skyesports Champions Series and the Domin8r Series. With the addition of the former Global Esports athletes, the organization is in rampage mode and will be one of the challengers to win the upcoming Nodwin BGMI event.

Team Soul is also back in astonishing form, coming second in the Skyesports Champions Series 2023. The fan-favorite club had a great showing and engaged in some commendable strategic gameplay during the Grand Final of that tournament. Two of their stars, Akshat and Goblin, were also on the list of top 10 players. Orangutan, Insane, and OR Esports have also played brilliantly in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, renowned teams such as Team Xspark, GodLike Esports, Enigma Forever, and Hyderabad Hydras have struggled and failed to secure a respectable spot in recent BGMI competitions. These squads will aim for at least a podium finish in the upcoming Nodwin Champions Cup.

