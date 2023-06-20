Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup 2023: Invited teams, prize pool, and where to watch

Nodwin Gaming, in partnership with Rooter, has announced the BGMI Champions Cup, which will kick off on June 21. The contest will run over 12 days, consisting of 32 Indian teams, including 28 special invitees. The organizers have allotted a total prize pool of ₹27,00,000 for the event.

The top four squads from the open Qualifiers will progress to the main competition, where they will be joined by 28 directly invited teams. However, Nodwin Gaming is yet to reveal the full format and schedule for this tournament. You can catch the Champions Cup live on Nodwin Gaming's YouTube, Facebook, and Rooter channels at 1 pm.

Invited teams for BGMI Champions Cup 2023

Blind Esports Team Soul Team VST Gods Reign Reckoning Esports OR Esports WSB Gaming Orangutan Gaming Team Tamilas Team Gladiators Team Xspark 8Bit Team Enigma Gaming 7Sea Esports GodLike Esports Medal Esports Revenant Esports Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras Velocity Gaming TWOB Gujrat Tigers Team Insane Team Veterans True Rippers Team Psyche Team Avii Rivalry Esports

This will be the second major third-party event of BGMI after its re-release on May 29. The majority of these invited teams recently competed in the Skyesports Champions Series, Villager Domin8r, Nodwin Scrims, and a few other tournaments in the past three weeks. Some seasoned squads have been seen in outstanding form, but others have been struggling to coordinate and make plays.

Blind Esports, featuring rising talents such as Manya, Nakul, Rony, Spower, and Joker, dominated the Skyesports Champions Series and the Domin8r Series. With the addition of the former Global Esports athletes, the organization is in rampage mode and will be one of the challengers to win the upcoming Nodwin BGMI event.

Team Soul is also back in astonishing form, coming second in the Skyesports Champions Series 2023. The fan-favorite club had a great showing and engaged in some commendable strategic gameplay during the Grand Final of that tournament. Two of their stars, Akshat and Goblin, were also on the list of top 10 players. Orangutan, Insane, and OR Esports have also played brilliantly in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, renowned teams such as Team Xspark, GodLike Esports, Enigma Forever, and Hyderabad Hydras have struggled and failed to secure a respectable spot in recent BGMI competitions. These squads will aim for at least a podium finish in the upcoming Nodwin Champions Cup.

