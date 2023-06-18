Skyesports Champions Series BGMI 2023: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

The Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Grand Finals concluded after an intense five-day tournament. With a prizepool of ₹25,00,000, the event brought together top teams from India who battled it out across multiple stages to determine the ultimate champion.

Blind Esports emerged as the victorious team after a dominant performance in the finals, acquiring an impressive lead of more than 45 points over the second-place team. They took home ₹12,00,000 in prize money which is around half of the total prizepool.

The fan-favorite Team Soul also had an outstanding tournament as they secured second place and earned a well-deserved reward of ₹6,00,000. Meanwhile, Insane Esports demonstrated consistency to occupy the third spot on the rankings, winning ₹3,00,000. Both squads played very well in the Finals.

Prizepool distribution in Skyesports Champions Series BGMI and more

Here's a quick overview of how the prizepool was divided:

1st Place - ₹12,00,000- Blind Esports

2nd Place - ₹6,00,000- Soul Esports

3rd Place - ₹3,00,000- Insane Esports

4th Place - ₹1,50,000- OR Esports

5th Place - ₹75,000- Orangutan Gaming

6th Place - ₹50,000- Team VST

7th Place - ₹30,000- Velocity Gaming

8th Place - ₹20,000- Revenant Esports

MVP - ₹50,000- Blind Spower

Most WWCD - ₹25,000- OR Esports

OR Esports, initially positioned in the middle of the table, played remarkably on the final day to move up to the fourth rank and win ₹1.5 lakhs. They also claimed the highest number of chicken dinners, which granted them an additional reward of ₹25,000.

Blind Esports ranked first in Skyesports Champions Series Finals. (Image via Skyesports)

Despite dominating the league stages, Orangutan Gaming had some off days during the finals, which led to them being placed fifth overall. Nevertheless, they earned ₹75,000 in prize money.

Spower from Blind Esports exhibited world-class gameplay and was crowned the MVP. With over 55 frags and a formidable F/D ratio of 1.83, he contributed to approximately 35% of his team's frag points. BGMI pro Justin from Team Gladiators came second in that race with 43 frags. OR Admini and Blind Nakul also picked up 43 eliminations each.

Overall scoreboard of Champions Series Finals (Image via Skyesports)

GodLike Esports had a difficult time throughout Champions Series BGMI and found themselves in the 12th place. Unfortunately, the team struggled to accumulate placement points, which ultimately impacted their performance negatively. Team Misfits and Reckoning ranked 15th and 16th, respectively.

