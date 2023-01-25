"All the best": Kronten on BGMI pro SPower joining Blind months after leaving GodLike

Rudra "SPower" B, one of India's rising BGMI content creators and professional players, recently joined Blind Esports as their youngest esports athlete. The official confirmation of SPower's joining came a few days back, as before that, the creator was more focused on streaming BGMI on his YouTube channel.

Before joining Blind, Spower was a part of GodLike Esports as a content creator and left the organization back in September 2022. GodL's owner Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude, who has also been a PUBG Mobile pro, reacted to the news of SPower joining Blind.

Here's what Kroten said during a live session on Instagram:

"SPower is now a part of Blind, but he and his family are still very much connected to GodLike. Now that he has joined Blind, so (I would say) "All the best." We will see if anything happens in the future. However, I would like to add that SPower's parents are really good. They are really smart and well-informed about esports. Especially his dad."

Kroten had previously revealed why BGMI content creator SPower left GodL esports

After SPower left GodL in September 2022, Kroten revealed why the young creator left his organization. The GodLike owner said that his organization's Battlegrounds Mobile India lineup was not empty at that point, and SPower's family insisted on leaving as his skills shouldn't get "wasted." However, Kroten also revealed that they are excluding any future possibilities.

Interestingly, SPower was asked about rejoining GodLike Esports a few weeks back by one of his fans. The BGMI streamer replied, "He will not go back and represent an organization he has already left." However, he also maintained that GodL was like family to him.

"Good news has arrived. Not related to BGMI (though)": GodLike Esports' general manager Kammaljeet Singh

Apart from Kronten commenting upon SPower joining Blind Esports, GodLike fans have come across another significant development. During one of his livestreams last week, the popular esports organization's general manager, Kammaljeet Singh, told his followers about some apparent good news.

Although Singh maintained that the good news is not related to the Krafton-backed battle royale game, he also mentioned that the news is something "many GodLike fans are eagerly awaiting." However, he did not reveal any additional details about the good news.

Apart from teasing the good news, Kammaljeet Singh also revealed to his viewers that welcoming new content creators and announcements regarding the same will be publicized in the first week of February.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

