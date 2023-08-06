BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 Day 4 Group 4: Overall scoreboard, qualified teams, and more

August 6 saw Group 4 of the BGIS The Grind Round 2 compete in their six matches. Midwave Esports emerged as the top performer with 81 points. Team VST showcased an amazing performance in the first two matches and took a second position in the overall standings with 77 points. Skulltz Esports found their pace in the last three matches and grabbed the third spot with 73 points.

Punk-led Velocity Gaming acquired the sixth position with 62 points after displaying their masterclass. GodLike Esports struggled in their first four games but eventually made a brilliant comeback in their last two battles. The Shadow-led star lineup ranked seventh with 53 points, followed by Norules Xtreme.

BGIS The Grind Day 4 match-wise results

GodLike Esports claimed the seventh spot in Round 2. (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 3:

Midwave Esporys Team VST Skulltz ACID Esports Redemmption Crew Velocity Gaming Team GodLike Norules Xtreme

Match 1 - Erangel

Team VST, an inexperienced squad, surprisingly dominated the first match, securing the Chicken Dinner with a massive 34 points. Krish and SIUU from their unit eliminated nine and six enemies, respectively. ACID Esports also set up an astonishing performance to claim 25 points, including 15 kills. Velocity Gaming and GodLike gained eight and seven points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Maintaining their superiority, Team VST registered their second consecutive victory with 27 points. Velocity Gaming also delivered a stellar run, collecting 26 impressive points thanks to Aimbot’s performance. Redemption Crew and ACID scored 15 points each, while GodLike got a single point.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Norules Xtreme grabbed a 7-kill Chicken Dinner in the third match of The Grind Round 2. GenxFM Esports and INS competed passively and obtained 13 points each. Team GodLike once again failed to do well in this match, managing only five points.

Group 4 scoreboard of The Grind Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Skulltz Esports clinched a much-needed victory in the fourth match with nine kills. Midwave Esports also demonstrated their potential through this game by grabbing 23 points. Redemption Crew took 20 points, while Velocity Gaming gained only four points. GodLike faced another setback and was eliminated by INS with no points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Midwave put on a dominating performance in the fifth game and achieved a massive 19-kill Chicken Dinner. Team GodLike managed to accumulate 17 important points. Team INS and Velocity Gaming garnered 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Skulltz won their second Chicken Dinner with 30 points in their last game of The Grind Round 2. It was also a lucrative match for GodLike Esports as they earned 23 points. Redemption Crew and Norules stole 15 and 12 points, respectively.