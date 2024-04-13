BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 2: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2024 The Grind 2024 Week 2 is set to take place on April 13 from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Groups 13 and 14 will play three matches each on the day. The teams in these groups include Team GodLike, Gods Reign, and Autobotz.

Day 1 of Week 2 saw Groups 11 and 12, featuring the likes of Team Forever and Team Zero, battling it out. A total of 16 groups are contesting at this stage of the tournament for 64 spots in the BGIS 2024.

BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 2 teams

Here are the 32 teams set to play at the BGIS 2024 The Grind Week 2 Day 2:

Group 13

Autobotz Esports GodLike Esports Rippers RTGxIND Team 2B3B Dream Chasers Troy Tamilan Esports Asg SF Mizoram 12 Busted Cops 7Shore Esports Gla Esports Grind One Esports Redx Risen X Team Zero Official The Brawlers

Group 14

Dragon Esports Gods Reign Team Vintage Lucknow Giants BOB Esports Udog India X Magnum Official 4 Horse Men 4King Esports Gods Given Esports Great Esports Revenge Esports Rexa Gaming Telugu Levi and Team Tense Esports

Map schedule and where to watch

The 16 teams from Group 13 will compete in the first three matches of The Grind Week 2 Day 2. Group 14 will play the last three matches of the day.

Fans can watch all six matches live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel at 3:30 pm IST.

Here is the map schedule for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel - 3:38 pm IST (Group 13)

Match 2 - Miramar - 4:18 pm IST (Group 13)

Match 3 - Sanhok - 4:58 pm IST (Group 13)

Match 4 - Erangel - 5:39 pm IST (Group 14)

Match 5 - Miramar - 6:19 pm IST (Group 14)

Match 6 - Sanhok - 6:59 pm IST (Group 14)

Fan-favorite GodLike Esports recently added Admino and Simp to their BGMI roster. The Jelly-led squad will be aiming to kick off The Grind on a positive note. Their star player, Jonathan, has been in good form in the last few tournaments and is someone to look out for.

Gods Reign, who acquired former Gladiator Esports players, will also look to start this stage of the tournament on a high. The Destro-led squad was the crown champion of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023. The team's goal will be to defend its crown in the India Series 2024.