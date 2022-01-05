BGIS Quarter-Finals day 3: Overall standings, Top 6 teams qualify for Semi Finals

The third day of the Quater-Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): 2021 concluded today. Teams from Group-1 competed today in 6 matches across different maps. Post the completion of all the games, the top 6 teams from the Group qualified for the semi-finals of the event.

Skylightz Gaming topped the overall standings after a fabulous display of gunpower and strategy. The team qualified for the semi-finals with 95 points and 47 finishes. Following them was, OREsports, who also played well to secure 87 points with 46 frags. Orgless 5 took third place in the Group with 73 points to their name.

The group was touted as the group of death before the start of the quarter-finals. With multiple top-level teams having a good amount of Tier-1 experience, the matches were quite intense and caused two top-tier teams, Rivalry Esports and Orangutan to be eliminated on the 8th and the 10th spots, respectively.

Qualified teams for BGIS: Semi-Finals from Quarter-Finals Group 1

1) Skylightz Gaming

2) OREsports

3) Orgless 5

4) TSM

5) Team Xspark

6) Celsius Esports

Version 1, a.k.a. VR1, tried their best but fell short of the semi-finals berth by a mere margin of 2 points, ending their BGMI campaign on the 7th spot with 45 points.

BGIS Quarterfinals Group 1 overall standings

The day started with Skylightz Gaming taking the victory in the first match on Erangel. The team dominated the lobby, securing a massive 22 frag chicken dinner. TSM and Fault Esports finished on the second and third spots in this game.

Orgless 5 and Skylightz Gaming took the chicken dinner in the second and third matches, with 13 and 11 eliminations respectively. The 2 chicken dinners in 3 matches took Skylightz Gaming to the top spot at the halfway mark in the day.

The fourth game on Sanhok saw multiple teams employ the heal battle strategy for top placements. Celsius Esports took the chicken dinner in this game with 9 finishes.

OREsports claimed victory in the fifth game of the day. The team secured 14 frags to their name. TeamXSpark and Orangutan finished in the second and third spots in this match, improving their position on the points table.

The sixth and final game of Group 1 was won by TSM. TeamXSpark secured the second spot in this match to guarantee their semi-finals spot. Despite finishing third in this game, VR1 was eliminated from the tournament.

