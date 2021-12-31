Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Quarterfinals: Qualified teams and schedule revealed 

The online qualifiers for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 have finally come to an end. The four-day Round-3 saw a total of 256 teams (qualified and invited) battle it out for only 64 quarterfinal spots.

The Quarterfinals will take place from January 2nd to January 5th. All 64 teams will be divided into four groups of 16 and will participate in a best of six format. Only the top six teams from each group will proceed to the semi-finals, with the remaining ten teams being eliminated.

BGIS 2021 Quarterfinals Format (Image via BGMI Official Website)

Qualified Teams for BGIS Quarter Finals

Invincible Hyderabad Hydras Chicken Rushers Supari Gang Team Ironsight 4Heros OR eSports Nigma Galaxy Team XO Team Mayavi Team Outset FPS Gaming Globa Esports OLD Hood R Esports Orangutan Team Forever MF Esports Team X Lions Team GT Fault Esp Team Outlier Reckoning Esport Team NFC RIP Mizo Gaming Team Orgless5 Team BE Team Soul celsius Only Glitch Obey Team K9 officials TSM 7Sea Esports xzist Esports Version 1 Revenant Sin Officials 2op officials Deadeyes Team Xspark Team EZ4 X Terminator Team Redxross UDT Esports 247 Gaming Onesided Glory ForceOne Skylightz Gaming Mastizone Gamin KBP Jodd Destructax uDog India TKM Esports Rag3 official Long Reign Enigma Gaming GodLike Tactical Esports 2Op Esports Scythe Kronos Team Insane Rivalry Lagging Expertsya

What happened in Round-3 of the BGIS Online Qualifiers

Round 3 was by far the most exciting stage of the tournament till now. A total of 32 teams were invited directly to the tournament, out of which only a few made it to the next round. TSM was the best performing team and the only one to cross the 110 point mark.

Other fan favorites like Team Soul, GodLike, and Team Xspark also qualified for the next stage. However, some seasoned teams like Hydra, 8Bit, Blind, Chemin, and Marcos Gaming were not up to the mark and were eliminated from the tournament.

The 1 Crore INR prizepool tournament is live-streamed on the official Youtube channel of BattleGrounds Mobile India. The winner of the tournament will also get a direct slot at PMGC 2021 Grand Finals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Teams have less time to adjust or replan their strategies because there is only a two-day gap between online qualifiers and quarterfinals. It will be fascinating to see how teams adapt and perform in the next stage of the BGIS tournament.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider