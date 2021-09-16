BGMI 1.6 update official release date and time revealed for Indian users

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the local version of the famous battle royale (BR) title PUBG Mobile for Indian users. The game offers the same BR experience along with high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics.

Krafton is all set to release its newest 1.6 version for players across the country. The update will arrive with a plethora of new features like Flora Menace mode, new UI changes, and many of the older maps will also make a comeback in the game.

This article shares the official release date and time of the BGMI 1.6 update for Indian users.

Official release date and time for BGMI 1.6 update

Krafton has officially announced the release date and time for the BGMI 1.6 update for Indian users. Here is when the game will be available for players to download from app stores:

BGMI 1.6 update official release date and time

For Android (Google Play Store) users:

16 September 2021 (Thursday) 14:30 - 17 September 2021 (Friday) 15:30

For iOS (Apple App Store) users:

17 September 2021 (Friday) 11:00

Players can head to their respective app stores to download the update and play in new modes. The update size will be around 700-1GB for Android users and 1-1.5GB for iOS users. Players are recommended to use a WiFi connection for faster speed to install the game.

Also Read

The new update will feature the Flora Menace mode, which will be available on various maps like Ernagel and Livik. Other features include better durability for vehicles like Mini Bus and UAZ. It will help players to do better rotations and not get burst down easily by enemy players.

With the new 1.6 update, a new grenade vibration effect has been added. It will help the player's crosshair to be more stable when a grenade explodes near them. Gamers who love modes like Metro Royale and Vikendi will be able to play these modes in the BGMI 1.6 update.

Edited by Shaheen Banu