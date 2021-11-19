BGMI 1.7 update APK file size and release time for Android devices

BGMI's latest 1.7 update is available to players with a flurry of new features. The new Arcane collaboration has also arrived in the game in the form of Mirror World mode. Krafton has also recently announced the official release time of the latest update for its users on its website.

Players can head to their respective app stores to get their hands on the latest update of the game. This article discusses the APK file size and release time of the BGMI 1.7 update for Android devices.

BGMI 1.7 update APK file size

The size of the BGMI 1.7 update is expected to be around 100-300MB. Players might have to download additional resources on their smartphones after the installation of the update. Android users can head to the Google Play Store to download the update on their smartphones.

Release time for BGMI version 1.7 update for Android devices

Here is the official release time of the 1.7 version of BGMI for Android players in OS (Google Playstore) : November 18 (Thu) 14.30 IST to November 19 (Fri) 08.00 IST

This means those playing on Android devices will be able to download the latest update on their smartphones starting on 18 November 2021 at 02.30pm. The update distribution will be completed on 19 November 2021 at 08.00am.

All players will receive an update on their Android smartphone between the discussed timings. However, there can be some irregularities between the update distribution as some devices might get it today while some will get it in the morning.

Here are some of the top features of the BGMI 1.7 update:

New features in BGMI 1.7 update (Image via Google Play Store)

New Mirror World mode based on Arcane animation.

New smoke grenade physics and animations.

Grenade proximity indicator to warn players about its location.

Piggyback feature to carry knocked out teammates to safe positions.

New jump button settings for gamers.

New HARD level in AI battle mode.

NOTE: Players are advised not to panic and proceed to use any invalid method to update the game. It will only increase the risk of their account getting banned.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul