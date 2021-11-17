BGMI 1.7 update new features: Everything confirmed so far

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will soon release its version 1.7 update on leading platforms. The new update will feature new additions for players like 'piggyback' and new difficulty levels in the AI mode. Players will also receive two classic crate coupons for free by updating the game to the latest version. Here's everything that has been confirmed about the 1.7 update of BGMI.

BGMI 1.7 update: Confirmed features and how they work

1) Piggyback:

Piggyback feature in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

One of the most-awaited features of BGMI version 1.7 is the piggyback carry option. The feature will allow players to carry a knocked teammate or enemy player on their backs. Players who carry their teammates will not be able to run at full speed, use weapons and ride a vehicle. Along with this, health reduction speed also decreases.

2) Mirror World:

Mirror World feature in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

BGMI's latest collaboration with Arcane web series will be available in a new Mirror World theme. Players can play the new theme mode by selecting it from the map section. The new mirror island will be exclusively available on the Erangel Mirror World map.

3) Smoke grenades and frag grenade effect:

Smoke grenade effect feature in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The developers have added a new effect to smoke grenades in the upcoming update. With the new effect, players will see a smoke arc behind the grenades telling them where it came from. Players will also get a frag grenade indicator feature that will help them see the location of a tossed grenade.

4) Survivor Number Notification

Survivor Number Notification feature in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Another significant feature released in the patch notes of the BGMI 1.7 update is the survivor number notification. This feature will send the player a notification about their position in a match.

5) Jump button and setting

Jump settings feature feature in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

In BGMI 1.7, a new feature for the jump button has been added. With the help of this feature, players will be able to distinguish between climbable dynamics. Whenever the player stands in front of a wall or object which can be climbed, the jump button will convert to the climb button.

6) New level in AI battle

AI battle mode feature in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The new update will also feature a new level in the AI battle. Developers have added a 'HARD' level to the AI battle mode. It will enhance the fighting style of the AI bots. Players will be able to test their skills in a versus battle with much more challenging AI opponents.

Edited by Danyal Arabi