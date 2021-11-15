Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a fan-favorite battle royale title available for mobile gamers. The game is played by millions of players across the globe and to keep things fresh for them, the developers release a brand new Royale Pass for players monthly.

It helps players get their hands on various outfits, weapon skins, vehicle finishes, and more. Players can purchase the Elite Royale Pass with the help of UC in the game. Recently, the Elite RP rewards for M5 were leaked and are listed below.

BGMI season C1S3 M5 RP rewards leaked

Rank 1:

Rank 1:

On rank 1 in the M5 Elite Royale Pass, players will receive 5x Supply Crate Coupons, Lethal Creepster Set, and Guardian MK47 weapon skin.

Rank 5:

Rank 5:

The RP rank five rewards in season M5 in BGMI are an RP mission card, Lethal Creepster Cover, and Lethal Creepster Mask.

Rank 10:

Rank 10:

Players will receive a Hextech Crystal backpack as the Elite RP reward in the M5 season's rank 10 in BGMI.

Rank 15:

Rank 15:

The rank 15 Elite RP rewards are Hextech Ornament and RP Avatar M5. Players who will use the free Royale Pass will also receive the Strange Wave emote.

Rank 20:

Rank 20:

The rank 20 reward in M5 RP is Crooked Flush Machete skin. The free RP rewards are 500 BP coins.

Rank 25:

Rank 25:

Players will receive brand new attire as a free RP reward upon reaching rank 25 in BGMI. The outfit is called Polymath Outfit and players who purchase the Elite Royale Pass will get 6x RP badges.

Rank 30:

Rank 30:

The RP M5 Elite Royale Pass rewards include the Unyielding Land Plane Finish and Vanguard emote.

Rank 35:

Rank 35:

The rank 35 reward is a treat for shotgun lovers in BGMI. Players will receive the Ancient Statue S686 as a free RP reward. Elite RP holders will receive 6x RP badges.

Rank 40

Rank 40

On reaching rank 40 in the upcoming Royale Pass, Elite RP players will receive the Guardian Kar98K.

Rank 45:

Rank 45:

The rank 45 rewards in RP M5 are 10x silver 6x RP badges.

Rank 50:

Rank 50:

Players will receive the Mythic Vanguard Suit and Vanguard Cover as rank 50 Elite RP rewards in BGMI's M5 Royale Pass.

