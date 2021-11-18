How to download BGMI 1.7 update APK on 19th November

Krafton is all set to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) version 1.7 for users over the next couple of days. The new update will arrive with many new features, including new events, characters, and quality of life changes. To update the game, players can head to their respective app stores or download the game from a third party service.

Players can also use APK files to install the latest version of the game. However, installing the game through APK files is only valid for Android users.

In case the update doesn't auto-download, here's how to get the BGMI 1.7 APK for Android devices on November 19.

BGMI 1.7 update APK to release on November 19

Players who don't get the 1.7 update on their smartphones can download it via APK files. Here is a step by step guide on how to download the 1.7 update for BGMI on Android:

Download the APK and OBB file on a compatible device from valid sources. Head to the folder where both files are downloaded. Click on the APK file to install the game and enable permission to install apps through unknown sources. Now, copy the OBB file and paste it to Android > OBB > com.pubg.imobile. Open the game and download any remaining resources.

Here is the official release date and timing schedule for the BGMI 1.7 update for Android and iOS users:

AOS (Google Playstore) : November 18 (Thu) 14:30 IST to November 19 (Fri) 08:00 IST.

iOS (Apple App Store) : November 19 (Fri) 08:00 IST.

Top features to look out for in BGMI 1.7

1) Mirror World mode:

Mirror World mode in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The BGMI 1.7 update will feature Mirror World mode based on the BGMI x Arcane collaboration. Players will be able to play with the League of Legends character present in the Arcane animated web series.

There are four different characters with amazing skills available for players to use in the game. Players can also land on the Mirror World Island directly from their plane to get extra loot.

2) Piggyback and smoke grenade effect:

Piggyback feature in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The new piggyback feature helps players carry their knocked teammates on their backs. BGMI's smoke grenades have been augmented as well. Players will now be able to see an arc of smoke when a grenade is thrown, helping them understand the trajectory of the nade.

Note: Players are advised to use caution and only download APK files from trusted sites and mirrors. Any BGMI 1.7 APK uploaded before November 19 is most likely fake and should not be installed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi