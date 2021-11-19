BGMI 1.7 update download link and method

Since the preview for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.7 update was released a few days ago, excitement for the patch has grown exponentially, and users have been anticipating patch day with bated breath. The update was rolled out on 18 November 2021, which has put an end to the players' wait.

The patch includes plenty of new features, the most notable of which being the Mirror World game mode on the Erangel map as part of the BGMI X Arcane collaboration. Additionally, there are a few intriguing additions, such as piggyback and the reintroduction of many game modes for players to relish.

BGMI 1.7 update link

Players will receive 2 Classic Crate Coupons as an incentive to update their game. Those who do not will be missing out on exciting content. As per the official schedule, the patch is available and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively.

Users should only download the game from the official store. If not, there is a chance of obtaining an abnormal application which may subsequently lead to permanent suspension.

How to download updates on Android devices

Once the update is released, you can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: You must search for Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store. You may also utilize this link to visit the game’s page on the store directly.

Step 2: Next, you should press the button and download, and BGMI 1.7 update will begin soon.

How to download BGMI update on iOS devices

Step 1: You should open the App Store and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Press the update button to get the latest version of BGMI.

Alternatively, you can open your profile, then head to pending updates and tap on the update option beside BGMI.

Update schedule

The schedule for the patch (Image via BGMI)

According to the post on the official website, the distribution schedule is given below:

AOS: 18 November at 2:30 PM IST to 19 November at 8:00 AM IST

iOS: 19 November at 8:00 AM IST

Therefore, the patch should be available to most users.

