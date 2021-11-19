BGMI 1.7 update Royale Pass details, start time and more

Krafton has introduced its latest 1.7 update for its BGMI players. The update features many add-ons like simpler UI, new modes and much more. Players can update the game through their smartphone's inbuilt app store.

With the new update, users can also get their hands on the latest Royale Pass. They can also acquire various interesting items like outfits, weapon skins and vehicle skins by purchasing an Elite Royale Pass in the game.

BGMI 1.7 update Royale Pass details

BGMI 1.7 update Royale Pass (Image via Krafton)

Those updating their game to the latest version can unlock the M5 Royale Pass (RP) on their device. The M5 RP will be unlocked on November 19 at 05.30 am for Indian players. They can also gift Elite Royale Passes to their in-game friends.

There are two types of Elite Royale Passes available in BGMI:

1) Elite Royale Pass

Players can purchase the Elite Royale Pass for a goal cost of 360 UC. The pass unlocks the basic rewards, which can be obtained by completing the weekly RP mission.

2) Elite Pass Plus

The Elite Pass Plus RP is priced at 960 UC with additional benefits for players. They will get an extra 12 ranks, 300 RP Points, an extra emote and a bonus Royale Pass frame.

How to purchase Elite Royale Pass in BGMI

Elite Royale Pass in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here is a step-by-step guide on getting an Elite RP in BGMI:

1) Open Battlegrounds Mobile India on your device.

2) Add the required amount of UC from either the in-game UC store or Codashop.

3) Upon adding UC, head to the Royale Pass section to purchase the desired Royale Pass.

4) In the RP section, click on Upgrade Royale Pass.

5) Choose between Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus and tap on the Buy option.

6) Upon successful purchase, an animation of Royale Pass degradation will appear on the user's screen.

After that, the player can complete the RP missions to redeem all the rewards to their inventory.

