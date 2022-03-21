BGMI 1.9 update M9 RP theme and start time for Indian region

Major updates in BGMI create a lot of buzz amongst players in the Indian gaming community. They bring in several new themes, modes, events, features, and items, along with several other things. However, the new Royal Passes create the biggest hype amongst all these new additions.

The 1.9 major update in Battlegrounds Mobile India has already started to roll out for Android and iOS users across the country. The new update went live in the game on March 18. However, players are yet to witness the introduction of the new Cycle 2 Season 5 Month 9 Royale Pass in the game.

When will the C2S5 Month 9 Royale Pass appear in BGMI?

Since the developers of the game, Krafton Inc., had added the new Cycle system to Battlegrounds Mobile India a few months back, it broke away from the previous norm of having one Royale Pass for the entire season. Currently, players can get more rewards from Royale Passes as each season in the game incorporates two Royale Passes. Each month has a designated RP of its own.

Furthermore, previously, the monthly Royale Passes used to arrive in the game alongside major updates. But this time around, the case is different.

Despite rolling out the 1.9 update in the game, the Month 9 Royale Pass is yet to appear. Players stand on the threshold of the launch of the Month 9 Royale Pass, which has its revised release date set for March 22. They will be able to get their hands on the RP at 5:30 AM IST on the mentioned date. The new Royale Pass will accompany the release of the new Cycle 2 Season 5.

The Month 9 RP will be available for BGMI players in two versions. While the Elite Pass version will be available at 360 UC, the Elite Pass Plus version will be available at 960 UC. Players with EZ License Card will be able to unlock the weekly missions before others.

What are the different rewards included in the C2S5 M9 RP in BGMI?

The upcoming Month 9 RP contains several items that will help players improve their in-game inventory. Here is a list of the different rank rewards that will be included in the upcoming RP.

Ancient Heirloom PP19 Bizon skin

Primeval Relic Kar 98K

Ancient Hairloom M249

Wukong Prime Set

Wukong Emote

Excalibur Umbra Set

Fluorescent Flash Set

Fluorescent Flash Glasses

Fluorescent Flash Cover

Atlantic Tech Ornament

Atlantic Tech Helmet

Atlantic Tech Plane

AG Currency

Edited by R. Elahi