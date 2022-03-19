BGMI 1.9 update: Released features, major changes and all you need to know

The 1.9 update has finally arrived in BGMI, ending the long wait for players and fans of the game across the country. The new update has brought several new features, modes, events, and items to elevate players' Battle Royale gaming experience.

Since it is the festive season in India, millions of players have already downloaded and played the game.

What are the new features and changes incorporated in the latest 1.9 update in BGMI?

1) Holi Dhamaka mode

A new Holi Dhamaka mode celebrating the festival of colors, Holi, has been introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

However, on closer scrutiny, it can be observed that the same mode is celebrated as the Fourth Anniversary mode in PUBG Mobile. The new mode is only available on Erangel and Livik.

2) Sky Islands

The themed maps will witness the introduction of the Sky Islands. The two floating islands have been modeled on the Rising Temple and Winter Castle, both of which were immensely popular when they appeared in the game previously. Players can drop into these islands to gather loot and kill enemies.

However, it is the colored balls that will attract the most players. Collecting these balls will enable players to summon supplies later in the matches.

3) Playground Changes

Playground (also known as Cheer Park in BGMI) has undergone considerable changes. It is now more colorful and has a bigger dimension.

Furthermore, a new Shooting Range has been added where players can improve their gun skills, along with a new racing track where they can enjoy racing against their in-game friends.

4) Vibrant Plaza/Camp

Various new locations have been added to the themed Erangel map known as Vibrant Plaza and Vibrant Camps. These areas contain interactive entities that provide loot to players. They can also find the new vehicle, Bicycle, which will help them rotate to the safe zone easily.

5) Other changes

The popular Sosnovka bridge in Erangel has been redesigned, with sidewalks getting added to it. The Erangel map will also see the addition of new Army Bases, which will help players scan and detect the location of nearby vehicles.

Furthermore, new changes have been made to the Livik Aftermath map and Arena mode to improve their quality.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha