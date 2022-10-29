BGMI 2.0 launch trailer on internet are fake, here’s why

It's been three months since the ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), and there is still no news on its future. Many fans have lost hope of their favorite game's return and are moving on to other shooters, while some are still playing BGMI since the Indian servers still haven't gone offline.

Unlike its global counterpart, the Indian PUBG Mobile variant hasn't received any updates in three months, including the 2.2 version. Tencent is currently gearing up for PUBG Mobile's 2.3 patch update, and there is still no hope for Battlegrounds Mobile India to get the same in November 2022.

Interestingly, a "BGMI 2.0" launch trailer has surfaced online, which has excited some fans. However, the title of the trailer is somewhat misleading as Krafton never made an announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India's return to a new avatar.

BGMI's new 2.0 launch trailer is fake and should not be trusted

The real Krafton Play Support channel (Image via YouTube)

Battlegrounds Mobile India fans are yet to witness anything positive in the last three months. However, a few days ago, Krafton updated the game's support section on the official website and in-game event section with new guides while also launching the "Krafton Player Support" YouTube channel.

The channel only features unlisted videos, as viewers cannot see any content in the uploads. Krafton's new move will undoubtedly provide hope to many regarding publishers/developers being active in the Indian server. However, Krafton's YouTube channel has also given rise to many copycats.

A copycat YouTube channel of Krafton Player Support is uploading misleading content related to Battlegrounds Mobile India's return (Image via YouTube)

A copycat channel uploaded a trailer and added the keyword "BGMI 2.0" to get clicks from fans. Although the promo did attract some fans' attention, it is still misleading because of its title. In reality, the trailer was a reupload of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party from last year.

Here's a look at the Launch Party promo and launch trailer released by one of the copycat channels:

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party

Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.0 trailer (reupload by a copycat)

Readers will not really notice any difference in both promotional videos.

Therefore, players should refrain from believing any trailers or promos related to Battlegrounds Mobile India's relaunch, as Krafton has not released an official statement regarding the same. Moreover, it doesn't make sense for Krafton to launch a new version of BGMI without resolving the issues plaguing the current version.

It is well-known that Battlegrounds Mobile India is a revamped version of PUBG Mobile, which Krafton launched in 2021. Battlegrounds Mobile India was supposed to be a like-to-like replacement in terms of features. Ironically, just like with PUBG Mobile, it was banned for data security reasons.

Hence, if Krafton decides to launch another Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile variant, it will be nothing more than a mistake. The new Battlegrounds Mobile India version will only continue the cycle rather than resolve the issues. Thus, fans might not be able to see a new BGMI version via relaunch anytime soon as developers will first need to resolve the issues with the current variant.

