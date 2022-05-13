BGMI 2.0 update APK download process for Android devices

The BGMI 2.0 update has started rolling out, and players can now experience all the changes that have been integrated with the release. Among the primary attractions of the new version is the official release of the Livik map, which includes several enhancements and novelties such as XT Weapons and Zipline.

Furthermore, the developers included an Emergency Pickup feature in Miramar and Erangel, as well as a new M63 weapon in Metro Royale mode. Shotguns have also been adjusted, and footstep sounds have been enhanced.

If users have Android devices, they will simply be able to download the 2.0 update from the Google Play Store. The following section will provide them with a detailed guide on the same.

How to download BGMI 2.0 update APK on Android devices

Size of the update is 371 MB (Image via Google Play Store)

Here are some easy steps that can be followed to update to the new version of BGMI:

Step 1: Players should first open the Google Play Store application on their devices and search for 'Battlegrounds Mobile India.'

Step 2: As a next step, gamers will need to select the relevant result and then tap on the 'Update' button.

If they do not have the game downloaded, they may instead press the ‘Install’ button to get the latest version directly.

(Size of the 2.0 update on the Google Play Store is 371 MB, and individuals should ensure sufficient storage space is available on their devices).

Step 3: The BGMI 2.0 update will soon be downloaded, and upon completion of the process, they can open the application and enjoy all the features that have been added.

Players should not panic if the update hasn’t been available for their devices. As per the official announcement by the developers, the distribution will be done before 9:30 PM IST.

Features of BGMI 2.0 update

Here are some specifics of the major additions of the 2.0 update:

1) Football minigame in Cheer Park

Cheer Park will have a Football Minigame as one of its attractions. It’s an excellent way for people to have fun and spend time with their friends. As is totally obvious, the players will need to score by placing the ball inside the goalpost.

2) Emergency Pickup

‘Emergency Pickup’ will have a significant effect on the overall gameplay. As mentioned above, it will be accessible on the Erangel and Miramar maps. Upon usage, players will be able to call an airplane, then parachute down to the desired location.

3) Shotgun Balancing

In the 2.0 update, developers have reinforced the long-distance damage caused by Shotguns. Additionally, these changes will take place:

Sawed-Off: Base damage improved

S1897: Fire rate boost

S12K: Magazine size increased.

Readers can find more details about the features here!

Edited by R. Elahi