BGMI 2.0 update expected APK file size for Android devices

The PUBG Mobile 2.0 update has started rolling out as of 11 May, and fans can expect the same in BGMI's case in the upcoming days. The May update has introduced many new additions and optimizations to the global variant, including the UTV (vehicle), airdrop markers, advanced supply zones, and the Livik map.

Indian fans can expect similar features in the BGMI 2.0 patch update as Krafton unveiled the patch notes prior to the actual release. As per the expectations and precedent set by previous versions, the majority of the features in the PUBG Mobile 2.0 patch are expected to arrive in Battlegrounds Mobile India's May update.

BGMI 2.0 version: What will be the expected APK file size of the May update?

Discord post about the PUBG Mobile 2.0 update (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

As already mentioned, Battlegrounds Mobile India's update includes almost all the features of PUBG Mobile. Since BGMI is a variant of PUBG, their in-game content is similar, and their file size is also comparable. Thus, the same reflects in the download size of the updates for both games.

If players consider the previous updates of both BGMI and PUBG Mobile, they will notice that the file sizes aren't very different. Hence, Krafton will likely follow suit with Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.0 update's file size, and one can expect it to be in the range of 700-800 MB (PUBG Mobile's Android update was around 785 MB).

What to expect from the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.0 update?

The May update will bring a plethora of new features, including the much-awaited Livik map (Image via Krafton)

Players can expect the arrival of the following features in the game once the 2.0 patch rolls out in the upcoming days:

Livik - The PUBG Mobile map, which was in the development phase for more than two years, will also arrive in BGMI after the 2.0 update.

The PUBG Mobile map, which was in the development phase for more than two years, will also arrive in BGMI after the 2.0 update. UTV (Livik-exclusive) - An all-terrain four-seated compact vehicle to travel around Livik.

An all-terrain four-seated compact vehicle to travel around Livik. XT weapon upgrade packs (Livik-exclusive) - Packs available via supply shops to upgrade base weapons to their XT variants.

Packs available via supply shops to upgrade base weapons to their XT variants. Airdrop markers (Livik-exclusive) - After the 2.0 update, gamers will be able to spot airdrops with markers on the minimap.

After the 2.0 update, gamers will be able to spot airdrops with markers on the minimap. Interactable features/zones (Livik-exclusive) - There will be fun and interactive features in Livik like Herbs, Firearms Depot, Ziplines, and a Football Zone.

There will be fun and interactive features in Livik like Herbs, Firearms Depot, Ziplines, and a Football Zone. Recall Towers (Livik-exclusive) - In Livik, players will be able to recall their fallen allies using a Recall Tower.

The new update will bring other additions like changes to Cheer Park, the MG3 (new weapon in Metro Royale mode), a new RP month, and a new Rank Season Cycle. Players can expect the update to roll out before 15 May.

Note: The release date and file size for the upcoming update mentioned in this article are mere speculations. Fans will get more accurate details about the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.0 update in the coming days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish