BGMI 2.1 July update date, features, new season release time, and more news

BGMI is one of the most popular titles in the mobile gaming world, with millions of players playing the game every day. The title offers 4K quality graphics and many game modes with interesting in-game mechanics.

The tile is all set to receive its newest 2.1 update, which will bring a plethora of new features and other additions to the game. Players are eagerly waiting for the new update as it will feature the long-awaited Ancient Ruins mode. The official channel for the game recently released a YouTube video where popular streamers like Payal, Aman, and Shreeman Legend discussed the upcoming features in the new update.

This article will cover the release date for the update and for the new season, along with the new features, for the BGMI 2.1 update.

BGMI 2.1 July update: Everything you need to know

Krafton will release the 2.1 update for its global title PUBG Mobile on July 13, and the update for BGMI will be made available by July 15. This means Indian players will have to wait for two more days to experience all the new features on their favorite battle royale title.

Players are also waiting for the new season to start in the game. With each new season, the developers reset the tier rankings and a new Royale Pass is released as well. The tier reset also comes with new season rewards that include cool outfits, weapon skins, and other amazing in-game rewards. The new C3S7 season will start on July 19 with many new exciting season ranking rewards.

BGMI 2.1 update features

The new 2.1 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature a flurry of new amazing add-ons. The new update will arrive with a brand new Ancient Ruins mode on selected maps. The mode will feature many new in-game dynamics and terrain, which will make the overall gameplay even more immersive.

The new update will also feature BLACKPINK's first global virtual concert. Developers have also made various changes to different weapons and their attributes in the 2.1 update. The changes are as follows:

UMP 45's burst fire range has been reduced.

Tommy Gun's damage has been increased.

Micro Uzi's damage over long distances has significantly increased.

A new Ultimate Arena mode has been added to the Arena section. The new Arena mode comes with a multi-round battle where the first team to reach four will win the game. The mode will be available from August 11, 2022. The new update also features a new sniper rifle called Lynx Amr, which has great attributes like an excellent rate of fire and damage per hit.

Another amazing feature of the BGMI 2.1 update is the sound training mode. The mode will greatly help players sharpen their sense of sound, which is of great use in ranked matches. This mode will help players get better at finding the exact location of the enemy player with the sound of their movements, footsteps, and gunshots. A new fix to the game has also been added to the game. In the new update, players will only get knocked out by a vehicle explosion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far